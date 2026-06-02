Environment

Wide range of activities planned for 2026 environment and marine awareness campaign

A series of environmental and marine-related events to held in the central province of Nghe An from June 4-6 will generate a broad social impact, helping transform awareness into action and commitments into concrete results, and contributing to Vietnam’s goals of green growth, circular economy development, net-zero emissions and harmonious coexistence between people and nature.

Plastic waste poses a growing challenge to communities and societies around the world, including Vietnam. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Plastic waste poses a growing challenge to communities and societies around the world, including Vietnam. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of environmental and marine-related events will be held in the central province of Nghe An from June 4-6, aiming to raise public awareness and encourage greater community participation in environmental protection and sustainable development.

The events will be organised in response to World Environment Day (June 5), World Oceans Day (June 8), the Month of Action for the Environment, and the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week 2026, heard a press conference in Hanoi on June 1.

A nationwide emulation movement entitled “All people join hands to protect the environment for a green, clean and beautiful Vietnam” will be launched on this occasion.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep, the programme will feature a broad range of activities, including policy consultation conferences, a national workshop on amendments to the Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment and the Law on Environmental Protection, as well as discussions on mechanisms and policies supporting socio-economic development.

The official emphasised that this year’s activities are designed to be more substantive, coordinated and far-reaching. Beyond symbolic campaigns, the organisers aim to foster tangible changes in public awareness and behaviour toward environmental protection.

A key highlight will be the launch of the nationwide movement encouraging the participation of local authorities, socio-political organisations, businesses, schools and citizens in practical actions such as reducing plastic waste, sorting waste at source, planting trees, protecting water resources, conserving biodiversity and safeguarding living environments.

Cao Xuan Thao, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, said the movement is designed to be practical and closely connected to people’s daily lives, with the goal of creating positive change from individual households and residential communities to enterprises, public institutions and local administrations.

A special art programme will take place on the evening of June 5 at Binh Minh Square in Cua Lo ward, featuring performances by well-known Vietnamese artists.

Other large-scale events include a blue ocean economy, sustainable agriculture and environment exhibition (June 4-6), a national forum on environment and climate (June 5), and a national workshop on improving institutions and policies for sustainable marine economic development (June 5).

Organisers expressed hope that the event series will generate a broad social impact, helping transform awareness into action and commitments into concrete results, and contributing to Vietnam’s goals of green growth, circular economy development, net-zero emissions and harmonious coexistence between people and nature./.

VNA
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