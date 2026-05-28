Vietnam steps up forest fire prevention efforts amid extreme heat

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Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities, local administrations and residents across Vietnam are intensifying forest fire prevention and control measures as prolonged heatwaves and dry conditions push fire risks to critical levels.

According to the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection, as of May 12, more than 1,350 communes and wards nationwide were under the highest forest fire warning of Level 5, while 294 others at Level 4.

In the central city of Da Nang, forest protection teams have increased patrols and tightened controls in high-risk areas, particularly forests adjacent to residential and production land. Local authorities have also coordinated with forest owners and residents to guide safe vegetation burning and establish hotlines for rapid response.

Meanwhile, in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, where all 2,800 hectares of forest in Nguyen Phich commune are under the highest fire alert level, local residents have joined round-the-clock monitoring efforts. Thousands of households in the U Minh Ha forest area have voluntarily signed commitments to protect forests, viewing forest preservation as essential to safeguarding their livelihoods and the environment.

Authorities have mobilised extensive firefighting resources for the 2025-2026 dry season, including dozens of watchtowers, water pumps, fire hoses and mobile boats. More than 500 trained personnel from 75 response teams remain on standby to respond to emergencies.

Forest management agencies in Da Nang and Ca Mau said they are maintaining 24/7 duty schedules under the “four on-site” principle, ensuring sufficient manpower, equipment, logistics and communications to respond quickly to potential fires.

Officials warned that forest fires can cause severe environmental and socio-economic consequences, including soil erosion, water loss, increased risks of flash floods and landslides, as well as worsening climate change and air pollution due to large carbon emissions./.

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