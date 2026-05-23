Endangered rhesus macaque released into U Minh Ha National Park

Ca Mau (VNA) – A rare rhesus monkey, voluntarily handed over by a resident after repeatedly entering a residential area, has been safely released back into the wild at U Minh Ha National Park in the southernmost province of Ca Mau on May 22.



The Bac Lieu Forest Protection Unit under the provincial Forest Protection Sub-Department said that it had completed procedures to transfer and release the animal into its natural habitat.



The macaque (Macaca mulatta), weighing about 15 kg, is classified under Group IIB in Vietnam’s list of endangered, precious and rare forest fauna, as stipulated in Circular No. 85/2025/TT-BNNMT issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.



Do Duy Dieu, a resident of Bac Lieu ward, voluntarily handed over the animal. Dieu said the macaque appears in his yard uninvited and frequently causes a disturbance. Concerned about safety, he set a trap to capture the animal and promptly notified authorities before handing it over for release.



Following the reception, forest rangers carried out the required procedures and released the macaque into the National Park, a habitat suitable for wildlife survival and development.



According to the unit, ongoing public awareness campaigns and legal dissemination efforts have helped raise public awareness in regulations on forest management and protection, as well as the conservation of endangered, rare and precious wildlife. More people are voluntarily handing over wild animals, helping to conserve biodiversity and protect the natural environment./.

VNA