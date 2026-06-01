Large dolphins spotted near shore off Cai Chien Island

​Quang Ninh (VNA) – A pod of large dolphins was spotted swimming close to shore near Cai Chien Island in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 1, according to local authorities.

Dinh Quang Manh, Chairman of the Cai Chien commune People’s Committee, said residents working near the island’s pier discovered the dolphins in the early afternoon.

The pod, consisting of three large dolphins, was seen surfacing and swimming around the area for an extended period. Despite the presence of onlookers approaching the shoreline, the animals showed no signs of fear.

The rare sight attracted considerable attention from residents, many of whom used their mobile phones to record videos and photographs, as dolphins are seldom seen swimming so close to the coast in the area. Footage of the dolphins was later shared on social media, drawing widespread interest from internet users fascinated by the unusual scene.

The latest sighting follows another dolphin encounter reported on March 27, when a group of fishermen chanced upon a pod of six white dolphins while fishing in waters around the island.

According to marine experts, the repeated appearance of dolphins near the shore of Cai Chien Island is a positive sign that the local marine environment is well protected.

Dolphins are highly sensitive to water pollution and are widely regarded as an indicator of marine ecosystem health. Their presence suggests that the surrounding waters remain clean, marine habitats are recovering steadily, and natural food sources are abundant, experts said./.