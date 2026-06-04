Rare sea turtle rescued, released back into the wild

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Phuoc Thuan Border Guard Station and competent units in Ho Tram commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on June 4 rescued a rare sea turtle caught in a fishing net and safely released it back into the sea.

Earlier the same day, fisherman Tran Phuong Nam, living in Ho Tram commune, discovered the turtle entangled in his fishing net while operating offshore. He brought the animal to the Ho Tram public beach area and promptly notified the Phuoc Thuan Border Guard Station.

Upon receiving the report, border guards arrived at the scene to assess the turtle's condition and coordinated with relevant agencies to carry out rescue measures. After determining that the animal was healthy enough to return to its natural habitat, the authorities released it back into the sea.

Sea turtles are among the rare and protected wildlife species in Vietnam and play an important role in maintaining marine ecosystems. In recent years, various conservation programmes have been implemented to protect and restore sea turtle populations while raising public awareness of biodiversity conservation.

The incident highlighted the important role of local fishermen in wildlife protection and reflected growing community awareness of marine environmental conservation and sustainable ecosystem management./.