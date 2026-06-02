Environment

Can Tho pushes JICA-funded drainage project to deliver results in 18 months

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded technical cooperation project on drainage management for climate resilience in Can Tho aims to improve planning capacity for wastewater collection, enhance operations and management of existing treatment plants, and the city’s ability to run public awareness campaigns.

Cai Khe ward of Can Tho city is under water after a storm (Photo: VNA)
Cai Khe ward of Can Tho city is under water after a storm (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep held a working session with Director of the Bureau of Roads and Sewerage of Japan’s Fukuoka city Fukuyama Takeshi on June 2 to review a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded technical cooperation project on drainage management for climate resilience.

The two sides discussed specific plans to expand economic cooperation and cultural exchanges, and share expertise on sustainable urban infrastructure management.

Diep called the delegation’s second visit this year a practical step toward realising the memoranda of understanding between Can Tho and Fukuoka as well as that between the municipal Construction Department and Fukuoka’s bureau.

She proposed that Fukuoka’s bureau support research, building and piloting of effective drainage models based on Japanese experience tailored to Can Tho’s conditions, to be refined and replicated later.

The project is scheduled to run from October 2025 to September 2028. But Can Tho wants to accelerate it, aiming for visible results in about 18 months, not the full three years, she noted.

t.jpg
At the working session (Photo: dcs.org.vn)

To such end, Can Tho has carefully selected staff for training in Fukuoka. The city expects them to contribute to the ongoing project and then become the core workforce operating and managing the wastewater system sustainably, using Japanese expertise.

Takeshi, in reply, expressed full support for accelerating the project to deliver measurable results within 18 months.

Fukuoka, he stressed, does not intend to mechanically apply Japanese experience in Vietnam. Instead, its experts will learn to understand Can Tho’s actual systems and operating environment. Specialists from both sides will then evaluate and develop the most appropriate technological solutions and management models.

Fukuoka pledges to share as much information, documentation, and practical experience as possible to support Can Tho’s on-the-ground activities, he said.

In October 2025, the municipal People’s Committee approved grant assistance for the project. Specific goals include improving planning capacity for wastewater collection, enhancing operations and management of existing treatment plants, and the city’s ability to run public awareness campaigns.

The approved budget totals 384,683 USD, entirely non-refundable JICA grant aid, with JICA directly managing the funds and running project activities in line with regulations./.

VNA
#drainage management #Fukuoka city Can Tho Japan
Follow VietnamPlus

Climate change

Related News

High tides hit many areas in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

JICA provides over 9 billion VND to help Can Tho improve drainage system

Japan's Fukuoka city will share its experience and advanced technologies to help Can Tho tackle three major issues: flood damage and untreated wastewater discharge, inefficient management of wastewater treatment plants, and low public awareness about connecting private drains to public systems.

See more

Plastic waste poses a growing challenge to communities and societies around the world, including Vietnam. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Wide range of activities planned for 2026 environment and marine awareness campaign

A series of environmental and marine-related events to held in the central province of Nghe An from June 4-6 will generate a broad social impact, helping transform awareness into action and commitments into concrete results, and contributing to Vietnam’s goals of green growth, circular economy development, net-zero emissions and harmonious coexistence between people and nature.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

AFD, Lang Son move to fast-track climate resilience project

The climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure project in Lang Son consists of two main components, focusing on sustainable infrastructure and environmental improvement; and technical assistance and capacity building, with AFD experts expected to train project management officials and local agencies in disaster response and climate adaptation.

People wear sun-protective clothing when going outside in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Forecast of more intense heat and complex typhoons in summer

The number and activity of tropical cyclones and depressions over the East Sea, internationally known as the South China Sea, and their direct impacts on mainland Vietnam are expected to be comparable to the multi-year average. The long-term average over the East Sea is 5.2 typhoons, with 1.9 making landfall.

An overview of the seminar reviewing the project’s implementation during the 2021–2026 period (Photo: VNA)

Hue project prevents over 933 tonnes of plastic waste leakage

Launched in 2021 with funding from the Norwegian people through WWF-Norway and WWF-Vietnam, the “Hue – Plastic Smart City in Central Vietnam” project aims to help Hue protect rivers, wetlands and coastal ecosystems from plastic pollution while building the city into a model plastic-reduced urban area in central Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Quoc Tri speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam diversifies financing mechanisms for nature conservation

Initiatives on biodiversity finance, carbon credits, public – private partnerships, nature-based tourism, and private sector investment are creating more opportunities to increase resources for ecosystem conservation and restoration, said an official.

The Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Reserve spans more than 106 hectares and is set to be expanded by an additional 60 hectares in the near future. (Photo: VNA)

Local initiatives drive Vietnam’s push to protect biodiversity for sustainable future

Vietnam has established a network of 180 terrestrial and marine nature reserve covering more than 2.67 million hectares. These sites are being further strengthened to improve ecological connectivity, restore habitats and conserve endangered species. Forest cover remains stable at over 42%, contributing to water protection, climate adaptation and carbon absorption.

All the animals underwent health checks and assessments of their ability to adapt to the natural environment before being safely released. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri releases 13 wild animals back into nature

The animals included two masked palm civets, four stump-tailed macaques, and seven rhesus macaques. All belong to Group IIB under Circular No. 85/2025/TT-BNNMT issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on the management of endangered, precious and rare species, as well as the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus) weighs approximately two kilograms and measures around 70 centimetres in length. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri hands over rare clouded monitor to rescue centre

The animal was identified as a clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus), weighing approximately two kilograms and measuring around 70 centimetres in length. The species belongs to Group IB — a category of endangered and rare forest wildlife species given the highest level of protection in Vietnam, with all forms of commercial exploitation and use strictly prohibited.

The female stump-tailed macaque undergoes a health check by authorities before being released back into the wild. (Photo published VNA)

Rare stump-tailed macaque released into the wild

The stump-tailed macaque, scientifically known as Macaca arctoides, is classified as a rare and endangered species under Group IIB in Vietnam’s regulations on endangered wildlife management.

A graphic image of the Nui Thoong high-tech waste treatment and waste-to-energy plant project. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi breaks ground on 200-million-USD waste-to-energy plant

Designed to process 2,000 tonnes of waste per day and generate 45MW of electricity for the national grid, the project is the first high-tech waste-to-energy plant in southwestern Hanoi, where large-scale solid waste treatment facilities have long been lacking.

After undergoing health checks, all three sea turtles are released back into their natural habitat in the presence of authorities, local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri authorities release three endangered sea turtles back to the wild

The three turtles, each weighing around 1.5 kilogrammes with shells measuring about 25 centimetres long and 20 centimetres wide, are green sea turtles. They were accidentally caught in fishing nets and found drifting at sea near Con Co waters on May 16 by fisherman Bui Dinh Thuy in Cua Viet commune during a fishing trip.