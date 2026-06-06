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Ho Chi Minh City ports move towards green era

With increasingly stringent international environmental standards and Vietnam’s commitment to net zero by 2050, the port system in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh city is accelerating its transition towards greener infrastructure and digitalised management. This is seen as a key “passport” for Vietnamese maritime trade to maintain global competitiveness.

#Ho Chi Minh City ports #green transition #net zero #Vietnam #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency
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