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Timor-Leste seen strengthening ASEAN unity and resilience

Vietnam and Timor-Leste have cultivated a strong friendship over the years, with Vietnam consistently supporting Timor-Leste's path towards ASEAN membership and regional integration.

Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)
Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Timor-Leste's upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) will underscore the country's commitment to ASEAN's shared vision while opening new opportunities to deepen regional engagement and support its socio-economic development.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta ahead of AFF 2026, Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia, said the forum comes at a pivotal moment for Timor-Leste following its accession as ASEAN's 11th member and carries broader significance for the bloc's future development.

According to Anjaiah, the attendance of Timor-Leste's top leader at the forum highlights the country's determination to play a more active role in regional cooperation mechanisms and contribute to ASEAN's long-term agenda after joining the bloc in October 2025.

He said the forum's theme, “Shaping a Shared Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred Development”, reflects ASEAN's development priorities for the new period and aligns closely with Timor-Leste's aspirations for integration and national development.

ASEAN membership offers Timor-Leste a platform to attract investment, expand infrastructure development, strengthen human capital and improve living standards, he noted. As ASEAN advances its Community Vision 2045, aimed at building a resilient, innovative, sustainable and people-centred region, Timor-Leste's participation is expected to add new momentum to the integration process.

Anjaiah expressed optimism about ASEAN's future, describing the bloc as one of the world's most dynamic growth centres. With a population exceeding 700 million, ASEAN is positioning itself as a hub for digital transformation, innovation and sustainable development. Membership will enable Timor-Leste to tap into regional resources, governance expertise and cooperation frameworks that can accelerate its modernisation efforts.

On bilateral ties, the researcher said Vietnam and Timor-Leste have cultivated a strong friendship over the years, with Vietnam consistently supporting Timor-Leste's path towards ASEAN membership and regional integration.

He noted that Vietnam's planned opening of an embassy in Dili in 2026 demonstrates both countries' commitment to elevating bilateral relations. The two sides have also maintained close coordination at regional and international forums.

The CSEAS expert said substantial room remains for expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, education, human resource development, security and regional affairs. Vietnam's experience in economic reform and international integration could provide valuable lessons for Timor-Leste as it seeks to narrow development gaps and enhance its competitiveness within ASEAN.

From a broader regional perspective, he said Timor-Leste's full membership is expected to strengthen ASEAN's cooperation and security architecture at a time of intensifying geopolitical competition. As the bloc's newest member, the country is well placed to contribute to ASEAN's collective goals while working alongside fellow members to promote peace, stability and sustainable development across Southeast Asia.

Timor-Leste is also expected to contribute to efforts to bolster ASEAN unity, strengthen resilience against both traditional and non-traditional security challenges and deepen solidarity among member states.

Anjaiah said Timor-Leste's accession would not only benefit the region's youngest nation but also enhance ASEAN's inclusiveness and reinforce the bloc's central role in the evolving regional architecture, helping advance a peaceful, cohesive, prosperous, resilient and people-centred ASEAN Community in the years ahead./.

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