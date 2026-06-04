Thailand welcomes over 14 million foreign visitors in five months

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand received more than 14 million international visitors in the first five months of 2026, down 2.3% year-on-year, generating about 679 billion THB (20.78 billion USD) in tourism revenue, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.



China remained Thailand’s largest source market with 2.32 million visitors, followed by Malaysia with 1.74 million, India 1.06 million, Russia 946,732 and the Republic of Korea 539,848.



Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Panjaroenvorakul said the sector continued to show signs of recovery. During the week of May 25–31 alone, Thailand recorded 603,792 foreign arrivals, up 16% from the previous week, with strong growth from Malaysia, China, India, Singapore and Russia.



The ministry attributed the surge in Malaysian arrivals to holiday periods in several countries, including Eid al-Fitr celebrations and a three-day Vesak holiday in Singapore.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Transport are jointly promoting rail tourism as a new tourism product to support local communities and boost travel to secondary destinations during the low season.



Pilot rail tourism routes are planned in three regions: Chiang Mai–Lampang–Lamphun in the north; Songkhla–Hat Yai–Phatthalung in the south; and Bangkok–Ayutthaya–Samut Sakhon–Kanchanaburi–Chonburi in the central and eastern regions.



The two ministries are preparing to establish an inter-agency committee to accelerate the development of rail tourism as a new driver of Thailand’s economy./.

VNA