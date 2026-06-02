Indonesia: Major fire breaks out in densely populated area of Jakarta

​Jakarta (VNA) – A major fire broke out on the evening of June 1 in Kebon Kosong, a densely populated neighbourhood in Kemayoran district, central Jakarta, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and prompting a large-scale firefighting operation.

The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency received the first report of the blaze at around 8:55 p.m. local time and immediately dispatched multiple fire engines and firefighters to the scene.

As of 11:30 p.m., the fire had not been fully brought under control. Firefighters continued efforts to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings in the densely populated residential area.

Local residents reported seeing massive plumes of black smoke rising from the site, covering part of the city centre.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

Kebon Kosong is located in Kemayoran district, one of the most densely populated areas in central Jakarta, where houses are built close together, increasing the risk of fires spreading rapidly when incidents occur./.​