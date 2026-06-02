Indonesia steps up efforts to protect children from online radicalism risks

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is preparing targeted educational measures after reports showed a growing number of students exposed to radicalism through social media and online games.



Child protection in the digital space cannot be carried out partially. It requires strong preventive strategies through targeted education, Deputy for Child Protection at the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Titi Eko Rahayu was quoted by local media.



She said the ministry is revising educational materials on identifying radical content to make them easier for children to understand.



The official warned that radical propaganda targeting children is increasingly spreading through social media platforms, online games, and other digital platforms.



Citing data from the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), she said 112 students with an average age of 13 in 26 provinces had been exposed to radicalism through social media and online games.



Radicalism, violent extremism, and intolerance propaganda in the digital space have become serious threats to children, Titi said, adding that radical content often targets children emotionally through closed online communities and by exploiting social media algorithms to widen exposure.



The use of social media, video platforms, online games, and messaging applications makes children more vulnerable to hate speech, incitement to violence, and radical ideology, she said.



To address the issue, the ministry regularly conducts public outreach, advocacy, and early detection training for parents, teachers, and children.



Children today are closely connected to the digital world. Therefore, protection efforts must adapt to their online interaction patterns, Titi underscored./.

VNA