World

Malaysia accelerates large-scale battery storage projects

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof told reporters in Kuching, Sarawak state, that the growing number of solar energy projects in Malaysia has made battery storage increasingly important for managing power flows.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is accelerating the development of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects nationwide as part of its renewable energy agenda, particularly to support the expansion of solar power, which requires enhanced grid-balancing capabilities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof told reporters in Kuching, Sarawak state, that the growing number of solar energy projects in Malaysia has made battery storage increasingly important for managing power flows.

He noted that while solar energy is a key component of the country's transition to clean energy, it depends on sunlight and cannot independently provide a stable baseload power supply. BESS facilities help ensure a more stable distribution of electricity based on demand patterns, reduce supply fluctuations and support overall grid stability.

Fadillah said the government has already called tenders for BESS projects in Peninsular Malaysia and is expanding similar initiatives to the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak.

Earlier, on May 18, a 100-megawatt BESS project in Terengganu state was officially inaugurated and is expected to benefit around 40,000 users along the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia. He added that all large-scale solar (LSS) projects currently being tendered will include battery storage components to better manage power generation and ensure electricity supply matches actual demand.

As of the end of December 2025, renewable energy capacity in Malaysia had reached 12 gigawatts (GW), accounting for 31% of the country's total installed power capacity. Malaysia is aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to 40% by 2035 and 70% by 2050./.

VNA
#Malaysia #battery storage #renewable energy #solar power Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Malaysia mobilises non-profit sector to address socio-economic challenges

Malaysia mobilises non-profit sector to address socio-economic challenges

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong said Malaysia needs broader cooperation among non-profit organisations, social enterprises, and other socially driven organisations to tackle issues such as an aging population, climate risks, and concerns over employment and wages among the younger generation.

Malaysia rolls out measures to support agricultural sector amid rising costs

Malaysia rolls out measures to support agricultural sector amid rising costs

To protect small business households, the Indonesian government has implemented a series of mitigation measures, including the implementation of targeted cash assistance programmes and the centralised bulk procurement of fertilisers and pesticides through government agencies to secure lower prices for farmers.

Malaysia targets energy supply security until December

Malaysia targets energy supply security until December

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said on May 22 that the country’s energy supply is currently expected to be sufficient until July, and efforts are being intensified to extend this, including sourcing additional supplies from abroad.

See more

Motorcyclists wait to have their vehicles refilled at a petrol station in Surakarta city, Central Java province, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Indonesia maintains fuel subsidies until late 2026

Indonesia will maintain its fuel subsidy policy to keep domestic fuel prices stable through the end of this year, despite rising fiscal pressure caused by currency fluctuations, according to Indonesian Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot Tanjung.

The logo of social media platform X (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16

Under the new rules, social media platforms are required to implement age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. The regulations apply to platforms with at least eight million users in Malaysia, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Singapore economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties

Singapore economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties

Singapore is also pursuing a long-term economic strategy centred on AI and advanced technologies. The country aims to position itself as a trusted hub for developing, testing and deploying AI solutions at scale, while focusing on practical applications to improve productivity and create new industries.

RoK to pilot AI-driven telemedicine in Indonesia (Photo: healthcareitnews.com)

Indonesia, RoK advance AI-powered healthcare cooperation

The RoK government said it will continue exchanges with Indonesia through joint public-private seminars and discussions involving university hospitals, major technology firms and educational institutions to further develop cooperation frameworks.

Singapore steps up AI adoption among SMEs

Singapore steps up AI adoption among SMEs

According to a joint statement by Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the updated plan is expected to support more than 2,000 SME retailers in strengthening their competitiveness and resilience.

Laos and Cambodia sign an agreement to study a cross-border power grid connection under ASEAN’s regional energy integration plan on May 25, 2026. (Phot: EDL)

Laos, Cambodia advance ASEAN energy cooperation plan

By focusing on cross-border power transmission system integration between Laos and Cambodia, the project will increase capacity for clean energy exchange between the two nations and optimise energy resource management efficiently for Laos.

Cambodia urges vigilance over new SARS-CoV-2 variant

Cambodia urges vigilance over new SARS-CoV-2 variant

Cambodia's Ministry of Health has called on the public to remain vigilant and continue observing preventive measures against influenza and all forms of COVID-19, advising citizens to wear masks and wash hands frequently with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser.

Malaysian businesses more cautious about Q2 2026 outlook

Malaysian businesses more cautious about Q2 2026 outlook

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the construction, wholesale and retail trade, and industry sectors are expecting less favourable business performance in the quarter reviewed, indicating that businesses remain cautious amid a challenging business environment and global uncertainties.

The article “Singapore and Vietnam: Strengthening Economic Cooperation in a Changing Global Environment” on Singaporean news site asiainvest.com.sg. (Photo: Screenshot)

Singaporean media highlights growing importance of Vietnam-Singapore ties

Trade ties between the two countries have also recorded strong growth in recent years. In 2025, bilateral trade reached nearly 40 billion SGD (31.3 billion USD), up 26.2% from 2024, making Vietnam Singapore’s 10th-largest trading partner globally. Notably, Singapore’s imports from Vietnam rose by more than 53% to around 13.1 billion SGD.