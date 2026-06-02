Malaysia accelerates large-scale battery storage projects

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is accelerating the development of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects nationwide as part of its renewable energy agenda, particularly to support the expansion of solar power, which requires enhanced grid-balancing capabilities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof told reporters in Kuching, Sarawak state, that the growing number of solar energy projects in Malaysia has made battery storage increasingly important for managing power flows.

He noted that while solar energy is a key component of the country's transition to clean energy, it depends on sunlight and cannot independently provide a stable baseload power supply. BESS facilities help ensure a more stable distribution of electricity based on demand patterns, reduce supply fluctuations and support overall grid stability.

Fadillah said the government has already called tenders for BESS projects in Peninsular Malaysia and is expanding similar initiatives to the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak.

Earlier, on May 18, a 100-megawatt BESS project in Terengganu state was officially inaugurated and is expected to benefit around 40,000 users along the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia. He added that all large-scale solar (LSS) projects currently being tendered will include battery storage components to better manage power generation and ensure electricity supply matches actual demand.

As of the end of December 2025, renewable energy capacity in Malaysia had reached 12 gigawatts (GW), accounting for 31% of the country's total installed power capacity. Malaysia is aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to 40% by 2035 and 70% by 2050./.