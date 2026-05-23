Malaysia targets energy supply security until December

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Government is working to ensure the country’s energy supply security can be extended until December amid the global supply crisis that has disrupted economic chains and raised energy costs, said Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said on May 22 that the country’s energy supply is currently expected to be sufficient until July, and efforts are being intensified to extend this, including sourcing additional supplies from abroad.

The Malaysian Government is engaging with various sectors to identify the impact of the crisis on the national economy as well as intervention measures that can adopted, Fadillah said.

It will continue prioritising three main aspects of the energy sector, namely supply security, affordable pricing for the people and environmental sustainability, he added./.