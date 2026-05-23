El Niño, Middle East conflict threaten Philippine rice output

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Hanoi (VNA) – The expected return of El Niño later this year and soaring fertiliser prices due to the Middle East conflict are raising concerns over declining rice production in the Philippines and across Asia.

Yvonne Pinto, Director General of the Philippine-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), said many farmers are cutting fertiliser use as prices have risen about 33% since tensions escalated around the Strait of Hormuz in late February.

She warned that higher production costs and prolonged dry weather caused by El Niño could reduce rice yields and force the Philippines to increase imports, potentially affecting regional rice prices.

The Philippine agriculture sector estimates El Niño could cut the country’s rice output by up to 4 million tonnes this year. The Department of Agriculture has lowered its production forecast for 2026 from 20.28 million tonnes to 19.87 million tonnes.

Pinto said improving rice varieties, irrigation systems, mechanisation and digital farming tools would help farmers adapt to climate challenges and maintain productivity./.

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