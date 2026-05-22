World

Charging infrastructure gaps slow EV shift in Philippines

Data from the Philippine Department of Energy shows that as of end-April, the country had around 1,600 accredited charging stations, including 781 alternating current chargers, 291 direct current chargers, and 528 battery-swapping stations.

Hanoi (VNA) – Despite rising fuel prices driven by global conflicts boosting interest in electric vehicles (EVs) in the Philippines, limited charging infrastructure could hinder the transition, according to a study by global advisory firm Deloitte.

In its 2026 Southeast Asia Automotive Consumer Study, Deloitte found that the lack of public charging infrastructure remained the top concern among Filipinos considering battery EVs, cited by 48% of respondents.

Data from the Philippine Department of Energy shows that as of end-April, the country had around 1,600 accredited charging stations, including 781 alternating current chargers, 291 direct current chargers, and 528 battery-swapping stations.

Such gaps in infrastructure also feed into Filipinos’ next biggest concern. Around 40 % of respondents identified driving range as a key concern, while 41% cited charging time, and another 41% pointed to the eventual cost of battery replacement.

Carlo Navarro, consumer industry leader at Deloitte Philippines, said these concerns highlight that electrification is not just about vehicles, it is about building a resilient ecosystem that thoroughly supports customers throughout their vehicles’ lifecycle.

Deloitte said that 20% of Filipinos prefer hybrid electric vehicles for their next purchase, while 11% are eyeing plug-in hybrids and 3% are considering fully battery-powered EVs.

However, petrol and diesel vehicles, still dominate at 62%. This was the second-highest preference rate in Southeast Asia, next only to Malaysia’s 65%, indicating that Filipino consumers still largely favour conventional internal combustion vehicles. /.

VNA
#electric vehicles #Philippines #Charging infrastructure Philippines
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Electric vehicles line up at charging ports in a Manila mall. (Photo: philstar.com)

Philippines moves closer to launching EV incentive programme

Secretary of Finance Frederick Go said on May 13 the EV Incentive Strategy (EVIS) may be released soon. The EVIS has already been presented to President Marcos, but the Board of Investments (BOI) is still working with other agencies in the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) on the details of the programme.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham The meeting between the ASEAN–Australia Centre (AAC) under the DFAT and the ASEAN Committee in Canberra (ACC). (Photo published by VNA)

ASEAN, Australia step up connectivity, cooperation initiatives

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam highlighted that the establishment of the AAC at the ASEAN–Australia Special Summit in Melbourne in March 2024 reflected the shared commitment of ASEAN and Australia to upgrading their partnership, deepening people-to-people ties and expanding substantive cooperation in strategic areas such as education, economic collaboration and socio-cultural exchange.

RoK expands cultural promotion in Southeast Asia

RoK expands cultural promotion in Southeast Asia

“The 2026 Korea Season” begins this month with a tour by the Yoon Byul Ballet Company, presenting "Gat," a production that reinterprets traditional Korean headwear through Western classical dance. The performance is scheduled for May 23 in Bangkok before moving to Hanoi on May 27.

Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 means converting all public and private transport to electric vehicles so the government is working with the private sector to prompt infrastructure investment in fast-charging points such as these. (Photo: Handout)

EV growth puts pressure on Singapore charging network

Electric vehicles (EVs) made up nearly 60% of new car registrations in the first quarter of 2026, overtaking combustion engine and hybrid models for the first time, and a jump from 45% in 2025 and 3.8% in 2021.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto presents the Macroeconomic Framework and Fiscal Policy Points during a plenary session of the House of Representatives. (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia pushes reforms, targeting 6.5% economic growth in 2027

Indonesia’s key strategy in the coming period will focus on leveraging its natural resource advantages, promoting downstream processing industries and restructuring the export system to prevent the outflow of national wealth abroad, President Prabowo stressed.

Thailand strives to solve labour shortages

Thailand strives to solve labour shortages

The JSCCIB stated that easing legal barriers and renewing work permits for migrant workers from neighbouring countries are crucial to maintaining competitiveness, economic growth and exports.

Singapore evaluates potential deployment of nuclear energy

Singapore evaluates potential deployment of nuclear energy

Starting in 2027, with support from international experts, Singapore will conduct a formal assessment aimed at informing any future decision on advanced nuclear technologies. The review will form Phase 1 of the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission.

ASEAN, EU step up cooperation to promote multilateralism

ASEAN, EU step up cooperation to promote multilateralism

Ambassadors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination with the European Union (EU) in safeguarding the multilateral system and strengthening cooperation in digital transformation, sustainable development, cybersecurity, science-technology, and innovation, thereby contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

Thongly Sisoulith, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union, speaks to Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)

Young Lao leaders hail Vietnam’s development achievements

Vietnam’s breakthrough economic targets and achievements in international integration offer valuable practical lessons for Laos, young leaders of Laos said on the sidelines of a conference organised earlier this month by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos.

Philippines, US boost economic cooperation, develop Luzon economic corridor

Philippines, US boost economic cooperation, develop Luzon economic corridor

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg in Malacañang Palace on May 19 to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation. The meeting reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to strengthening economic and trade ties amid growing cooperation in strategic industries and emerging technologies.