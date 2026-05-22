Indonesia draws nearly 3 billion USD of investment through golden visa programme

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s golden visa programme has generated 52.1 trillion IDR (nearly 3 billion USD) in investment through 1,274 permits issued as of May 18, 2026, according to a press release from the country’s Directorate General of Immigration.



Director-General of Immigration Hendarsam Marantoko announced the figures at a press conference in Jakarta on May 21, which surpassed the initial target of 1,000 visas set when the programme was introduced in July 2024.



Americans hold the most golden visas, with 160 recipients, followed by Chinese nationals at 147. Australia, Russia, the Netherlands, the UK, Japan, and the Republic of Korea round out the top source countries, though the government did not provide exact figures beyond the top three.



Investment flows have come from various groups, including individual investors, businesses, holders of “second home visas”, former Indonesian citizens and multinational corporations. In addition to attracting substantial investment, the programme has generated more than 16.3 billion rupiah in non-tax state revenue.



The golden visa allows foreign nationals to reside in Indonesia for between five and 10 years. The programme is designed to attract high-quality investors and global talent while promoting technology transfer, job creation and stronger international competitiveness.



According to Indonesian Deputy Minister of Immigration and Corrections Silmy Karim, the initiative forms part of Indonesia’s broader strategy to position itself as a more attractive global investment destination and secure new capital flows to support sustainable growth in sectors such as technology, tourism and renewable energy.



He noted that Indonesia continues to maintain positive macroeconomic prospects, with annual growth of around 5%, and is projected to become the world’s 13th-largest economy by 2030 and the fifth-largest by 2045.



The Indonesian government currently allows foreign investors to apply for golden visas online through the national electronic visa system.



Under current regulations, individual investors must commit at least 700,000 USD in investment, while companies are required to invest a minimum of 50 million USD to qualify for the visa programme./.

VNA