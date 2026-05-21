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Singapore evaluates potential deployment of nuclear energy

Starting in 2027, with support from international experts, Singapore will conduct a formal assessment aimed at informing any future decision on advanced nuclear technologies. The review will form Phase 1 of the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission.

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore has announced a cautious plan to evaluate the potential deployment of nuclear energy in line with standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Starting in 2027, with support from international experts, Singapore will conduct a formal assessment aimed at informing any future decision on advanced nuclear technologies. The review will form Phase 1 of the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission.

Phase 1 of the mission will help the Singapore government validate its progress and keep nuclear capability development on track, using the IAEA’s globally recognised Milestones Approach framework.

Singapore has yet to decide on adopting or deploying nuclear energy. The city-state is tracking global developments and working with international partners to bolster its nuclear safety and regulatory expertise, while exploring all options to reach carbon neutrality.

Its authorities said any eventual decision on nuclear deployment will be weighed carefully against safety, reliability, affordability, and environmental sustainability, tailored to Singapore’s unique national context./.

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