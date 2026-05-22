Malaysia launches digital platform to monitor global supply disruptions

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has launched a new digital platform to monitor the impact of global supply chain disruptions on its economy in near real time.

According to a joint statement by the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the initiative, known as the Global Supply Crisis Monitoring Dashboard, is an integrated system designed to track the effects of supply disruptions, energy price fluctuations, trade flows and supply chain pressures on the national economy.

The platform provides regularly updated economic indicators, including cost-of-living trends, domestic and global commodity prices, as well as analyses of Malaysia’s trade performance and broader economic developments.

Among its key features is daily spot crude oil price data in USD per barrel, enabling users to monitor global energy market movements that could affect domestic fuel prices, subsidy spending and supply conditions.

The dashboard also includes summaries of petroleum trade, offering insights into Malaysia’s position in the sector and developments in global supply chains. The latest update covers the February-March period.

Designed for policymakers, businesses and the public, the platform aims to support timely responses, strengthen supply stability and improve decision-making amid global uncertainties.

The Malaysian government said the initiative reflects its commitment to greater transparency in economic policymaking and data-driven public awareness./.