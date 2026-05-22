ASEAN, RoK launch methane mitigation project in Indonesia

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN – Korea Cooperation for Methane Mitigation (AKCMM) project was launched in Indonesia on May 22, targeting stronger waste management and faster progress on regional climate pledges.

The 20 million USD project, which will run for three years, is funded through the ASEAN – Korea Cooperation Fund in coordination with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). Indonesia becomes the third ASEAN member state to roll out the initiative, after Malaysia and the Philippines.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Indonesian Environment Minister and head of the Environmental Control Agency Jumhur Hidayat stressed that methane emission reduction is now a national priority as methane traps 28–30 times more heat than carbon dioxide.

According to him, about 63% of waste dumped in Indonesian landfills is organic, carrying the potential to generate emissions equivalent to roughly 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Lee Chul, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, said the project reflects joint efforts by the RoK and ASEAN to confront the climate crisis with concrete technical and financial support./.​