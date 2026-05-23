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Indonesia promotes 600-km seawall project to tackle climate change

The project is considered a national strategic priority under President Prabowo Subianto to protect residential areas, seaports, airports, industrial zones, agricultural land, and critical infrastructure in northern Java.

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is accelerating plans to build a “giant sea wall” along the northern coast of Java to address climate change, protect strategic economic centres, and mitigate the risks of land subsidence and rising sea levels.

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said the project is not merely a sea wall, but also aims to protect the country’s economy and the livelihoods of millions of coastal residents.

Under the plan, the 575-km sea wall will be divided into 15 segments for phased implementation. The project is considered a national strategic priority under President Prabowo Subianto to protect residential areas, seaports, airports, industrial zones, agricultural land, and critical infrastructure in northern Java.

Agus emphasised that climate change has become a major challenge, forcing Indonesia to accelerate adaptation measures. Building climate-resilient infrastructure is a necessary step to ensure long-term sustainable development.

The government said the project will integrate technical, environmental and social elements. The North Java Coastal Management Authority will carry out the construction in phases, taking into account the economic conditions and livelihoods of local communities, especially coastal fishermen.

Meanwhile, Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry Rosan Roeslani said Jakarta is considering expanding the project’s role beyond coastal protection, aiming to create new economic growth centres and attract investment.

According to the government, the northern coastal region of Java currently contributes approximately 368.3 billion USD to the national GDP. Therefore, the “giant sea wall” project is seen as part of a long-term strategy to protect the sustainability of the country’s coastal cities and economic ecosystems./.​

VNA
#Indonesia #climate change #giant sea wall #Java #land subsidence #rising sea levels Indonesia
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