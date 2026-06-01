World

Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16

Under the new rules, social media platforms are required to implement age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. The regulations apply to platforms with at least eight million users in Malaysia, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The logo of social media platform X (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)
The logo of social media platform X (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia on June 1 officially began enforcing regulations prohibiting children under the age of 16 from holding social media accounts, becoming one of the latest countries to strengthen protections for minors in the digital environment.

Under the new rules, social media platforms are required to implement age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. The regulations apply to platforms with at least eight million users in Malaysia, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Companies that fail to comply with the requirements may face fines of up to 10 million MYR (2.5 million USD). Parents, however, will not be penalised if their children circumvent the safeguards and succeed in registering accounts.

The Malaysian Government said the measure is intended to protect children from harmful content, cyberbullying and platform features designed to encourage excessive time spent online.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) emphasised that the measure is not intended to block children from using the internet entirely, but rather to ensure greater responsibility among technology companies, parents, and guardians in protecting young users online.

Accordingly, platforms are required to incorporate safety features from the product-design stage, limit mechanisms that may encourage compulsive or addictive use, and proactively detect and remove underage accounts as well as harmful content./.

VNA
#Malaysia #social media #children under 16 #Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission #Facebook #Instagram #TikTok Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Malaysia tightens social media regulations

Malaysia tightens social media regulations

In the first four months of this year alone, Malaysia recorded more than 23,300 online fraud cases, with total losses reaching 680.3 million MYR (approximately 170 million USD).

See more

Singapore economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties

Singapore economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties

Singapore is also pursuing a long-term economic strategy centred on AI and advanced technologies. The country aims to position itself as a trusted hub for developing, testing and deploying AI solutions at scale, while focusing on practical applications to improve productivity and create new industries.

RoK to pilot AI-driven telemedicine in Indonesia (Photo: healthcareitnews.com)

Indonesia, RoK advance AI-powered healthcare cooperation

The RoK government said it will continue exchanges with Indonesia through joint public-private seminars and discussions involving university hospitals, major technology firms and educational institutions to further develop cooperation frameworks.

Malaysia mobilises non-profit sector to address socio-economic challenges

Malaysia mobilises non-profit sector to address socio-economic challenges

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong said Malaysia needs broader cooperation among non-profit organisations, social enterprises, and other socially driven organisations to tackle issues such as an aging population, climate risks, and concerns over employment and wages among the younger generation.

Singapore steps up AI adoption among SMEs

Singapore steps up AI adoption among SMEs

According to a joint statement by Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the updated plan is expected to support more than 2,000 SME retailers in strengthening their competitiveness and resilience.

Laos and Cambodia sign an agreement to study a cross-border power grid connection under ASEAN’s regional energy integration plan on May 25, 2026. (Phot: EDL)

Laos, Cambodia advance ASEAN energy cooperation plan

By focusing on cross-border power transmission system integration between Laos and Cambodia, the project will increase capacity for clean energy exchange between the two nations and optimise energy resource management efficiently for Laos.

Cambodia urges vigilance over new SARS-CoV-2 variant

Cambodia urges vigilance over new SARS-CoV-2 variant

Cambodia's Ministry of Health has called on the public to remain vigilant and continue observing preventive measures against influenza and all forms of COVID-19, advising citizens to wear masks and wash hands frequently with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser.

Malaysia rolls out measures to support agricultural sector amid rising costs

Malaysia rolls out measures to support agricultural sector amid rising costs

To protect small business households, the Indonesian government has implemented a series of mitigation measures, including the implementation of targeted cash assistance programmes and the centralised bulk procurement of fertilisers and pesticides through government agencies to secure lower prices for farmers.

Malaysian businesses more cautious about Q2 2026 outlook

Malaysian businesses more cautious about Q2 2026 outlook

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the construction, wholesale and retail trade, and industry sectors are expecting less favourable business performance in the quarter reviewed, indicating that businesses remain cautious amid a challenging business environment and global uncertainties.

The article “Singapore and Vietnam: Strengthening Economic Cooperation in a Changing Global Environment” on Singaporean news site asiainvest.com.sg. (Photo: Screenshot)

Singaporean media highlights growing importance of Vietnam-Singapore ties

Trade ties between the two countries have also recorded strong growth in recent years. In 2025, bilateral trade reached nearly 40 billion SGD (31.3 billion USD), up 26.2% from 2024, making Vietnam Singapore’s 10th-largest trading partner globally. Notably, Singapore’s imports from Vietnam rose by more than 53% to around 13.1 billion SGD.