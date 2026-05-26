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Singapore’s 2026 growth outlook boosted by AI investment boom

In the first quarter of 2026, Singapore’s economy expanded by 6% year-on-year, up from 5.7% in the previous quarter.

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore’s economy in 2026 is viewed more positively by international financial institutions, driven by strong investment in artificial intelligence (AI), a construction boom, and safe-haven capital inflows.

Maybank Investment Bank has raised its 2026 GDP growth forecast for Singapore to 4.2%, up from 3.4% previously and above the government’s official range of 2-4%. It also revised its 2027 forecast upward to 3.1%.

According to Maybank, the economy is supported by robust capital spending on AI by major tech firms, a surge in construction activity, and asset-preservation flows from the Middle East. While the Middle East conflict is severely affecting some energy-intensive industries, particularly petrochemicals, Maybank said the impact on other sectors is being cushioned by demand diversion from the Gulf region, benefiting industries such as marine shipping and aviation.

​The bank added that AI continues to boost the production and export of memory chips and server-related products, supporting manufacturing and wholesale trade.

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research has also upgraded its 2026 GDP growth forecast from 2.5% to 3.2%, citing a recovery in the electronics sector and strong regional semiconductor export data. Meanwhile, RHB Investment Bank has maintained its forecast at 3% but highlighted two-sided risks stemming from geopolitical uncertainties and US tariff policies.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has kept its 2026 growth outlook unchanged at 2-4%, warning that downside risks could increase if tensions in the Middle East escalate further. In the first quarter of 2026, Singapore’s economy expanded by 6% year-on-year, up from 5.7% in the previous quarter.

Regarding inflation, analysts expect rising price pressures as higher energy costs linked to Middle East tensions gradually feed into the economy. Maybank projects monthly inflation could exceed 2% in the second and third quarters, with full-year headline and core inflation at around 1.8% and 1.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, RHB forecasts headline inflation at 2.5%, warning of additional pressure from food prices and supply chain disruptions./.

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