Singapore economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties

Hanoi (VNA) – Despite growing global uncertainties driven by geopolitical tensions, rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions, Singapore’s economy continues to stand out as one of Asia’s bright growth spots.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 6% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, significantly exceeding the initial estimate of 4.6%. Growth was mainly driven by wholesale trade, manufacturing, finance and insurance, especially the electronics and semiconductor sectors benefiting from the global artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom.

Singapore’s industrial output in April rose 17.6% compared to the same period last year, while electronics production surged 44%. Non-oil domestic exports also jumped 24.5%, marking the fastest growth since 2012, with electronics exports soaring 66.7%.

Experts said AI and AI-related infrastructure are emerging as major growth drivers across Asia. Singapore currently accounts for around 10% of global semiconductor output and 20% of the world’s chipmaking equipment production, enabling the country to benefit directly from rising global technology investment.

Singapore is also pursuing a long-term economic strategy centred on AI and advanced technologies. The country aims to position itself as a trusted hub for developing, testing and deploying AI solutions at scale, while focusing on practical applications to improve productivity and create new industries.

However, Singapore still faces significant external risks. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz are putting pressure on oil prices, logistics costs and global inflation. The country’s chemical production fell 17.6% in April due to raw material shortages from the Middle East, while petrochemical exports have declined for 14 consecutive months.

Singaporean authorities also warned that the economy has become increasingly dependent on the global AI investment cycle, meaning any sharp slowdown in AI spending could trigger financial market volatility and broader regional economic impacts.

Analysts therefore described Singapore’s outlook for the remainder of 2026 as “cautiously optimistic”, with the sustainability of growth expected to depend largely on continued global AI demand and geopolitical developments./.

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