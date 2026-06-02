Malaysia tightens public spending to channel savings into public welfare programmes

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country's Government has implemented strict cost-cutting measures across ministries, with the savings fully redirected towards programmes and initiatives that benefit the people.



He was quoted by local media as saying at the recent Sabah-level Kaamatan Festival 2026 celebration that allocations for ministries will be reduced for non-essential spending although critical sectors such as education, health care and basic infrastructure, including in Sabah, will be spared.



PM Anwar said the cost-cutting measures include limiting ministers’ overseas trips, except for mandatory meetings under international platforms such as ASEAN, BRICS and APEC.



All study visits and similar trips have been cancelled at the federal level. Even for official visits, if a delegation previously consisted of six people, it is now reduced to two. If the accommodation was a Royal Suite, it is now downgraded to a Junior Suite, he said.



He reaffirmed that all savings generated through the expenditure rationalisation measures will be channelled back to the people.



He also highlighted the Malaysian Government's efforts to strengthen governance and combat corruption as part of broader measures to restore the country's financial position.



PM Anwar stressed that prudent spending and sound financial management are essential to safeguarding Malaysia’s fiscal stability and preventing future difficulties.



The Malaysian leader said savings generated through cost-cutting measures and the recovery of funds has enabled the Government to channel 15.5 billion MYR (3.9 billion USD) back to the people through various initiatives./.

VNA