World

Indonesia moves to diversify tourism investment flows

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana stressed that Indonesia is not just Bali, it has numerous top destinations with vast tourist and investment potential, which are waiting for responsible and sustainable development efforts.

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government has renewed its commitment to attracting investors to tourism projects in regions beyond Bali as part of efforts to ensure more equitable development in the tourism sector nationwide.

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana stressed that Indonesia is not just Bali, it has numerous top destinations with vast tourist and investment potential, which are waiting for responsible and sustainable development efforts.

According to a press release cited in Jakarta, she made the statement during the Investor Roundtable 2026 in Bali, where she gathered input from investors, regional governments, associations, and tourism professionals to identify areas requiring government support and intervention.

According to the official, the archipelagic nation recorded 15.39 million international tourist arrivals in 2025, with Bali accounting for nearly seven million visits.

She further noted that the inflow of international tourists remains concentrated in several Bali regions, particularly Canggu, Seminyak, Uluwatu, and Ubud, indicating the need for more effective strategies to disperse tourism investment nationwide.

To address the imbalance, the ministry continues promoting 13 special tourism destinations, positioning them as future centres of economic growth capable of creating jobs and improving public welfare more evenly across the country.

Wardhana said the initiative is designed to help Indonesia capitalise on growing global demand for sustainable, wellness-oriented, and authentic tourism experiences.

The ministry also outlined plans to develop a verification system based on an application programming interface (API) to ensure that all accommodation services offered on digital platforms comply with permit requirements.

For decades, Indonesia’s tourism industry has struggled with overcrowding in Bali while the tourism potential of thousands of other islands has remained largely untapped. To address this, the country launched its ambitious “10 New Balis” initiative in 2016, focusing on priority destinations such as Lake Toba, Borobudur, Labuan Bajo and Raja Ampat.

Widiyanti’s continued commitment to the strategy underscores Indonesia’s determination to use tourism as a driver of economic growth in remote regions. It also reflects the country’s broader shift from mass tourism toward higher-quality and environmentally-friendly tourism that aligns with the increasingly stringent expectations of the post-COVID pandemic international travel market./.

VNA
#tourism investment #Indonesia #Indonesia's tourism #Bali Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Indonesian Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana (centre) at a press conference in Jakarta on May 22. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia boosts sports tourism, promotes “geoeconomy”

Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana recently said that the running series is not only a sporting event but also a means of promoting geological heritage, fostering sustainable tourism, and creating additional livelihoods for local communities.

See more

Biodiesel – Malaysia’s energy security buffer: Expert

Biodiesel – Malaysia’s energy security buffer: Expert

Malaysia has officially increased the biodiesel blending mandate in Peninsular Malaysia from B10 to B15. Under the new policy, diesel sold on the domestic market contains 15% biofuel and 85% petroleum-based diesel, economist and international relations expert, senior adviser at Global Asia Consulting Samirul Ariff Othman told the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesia tightens control over e-cigarettes

Indonesia tightens control over e-cigarettes

The head of Indonesia's Food and Drug Agency (BPOM), Taruna Ikrar, warned that the country is facing an "emergency" related to youth smoking and e-cigarette use. According to the agency, the smoking rate among children and adolescents has reached 7.4%, equivalent to more than 5 million minors nationwide.

A file picture of the Battery Energy Storage System in Santong (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia accelerates large-scale battery storage projects

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof told reporters in Kuching, Sarawak state, that the growing number of solar energy projects in Malaysia has made battery storage increasingly important for managing power flows.

Motorcyclists wait to have their vehicles refilled at a petrol station in Surakarta city, Central Java province, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Indonesia maintains fuel subsidies until late 2026

Indonesia will maintain its fuel subsidy policy to keep domestic fuel prices stable through the end of this year, despite rising fiscal pressure caused by currency fluctuations, according to Indonesian Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot Tanjung.

The logo of social media platform X (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16

Under the new rules, social media platforms are required to implement age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. The regulations apply to platforms with at least eight million users in Malaysia, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.