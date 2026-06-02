World

Malaysian airlines adjust operations amid rising cost pressures

Chief executive officer AirAsia X Bo Lingam acknowledged that the industry continues to face substantial cost pressures stemming from higher global fuel prices and supply chain disruptions.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia-based airlines are cautiously adjusting their operations amid mounting cost pressures driven by fluctuating jet fuel prices and prolonged geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

Chief executive officer AirAsia X Bo Lingam acknowledged that the industry continues to face substantial cost pressures stemming from higher global fuel prices and supply chain disruptions.

To address these challenges, AirAsia X is optimising its network by reallocating capacity to higher-yield routes and promoting connectivity through Kuala Lumpur and other hubs to capture demand more effectively. Lingam also said the airline will continue to closely monitor market developments and may implement temporary flight suspensions or cancellations when necessary to ensure long-term sustainability.

Batik Air chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the airline’s operations are gradually returning to normal levels. He also dismissed concerns over staffing disruptions within the airline.

The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), which operates Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal, said the group continuously reviews ticket pricing and fuel surcharges in response to prevailing market conditions.

The group remains committed to balancing cost management while maintaining reliable and safe connectivity across its network, it said in a statement./.

VNA
#Malaysian airlines #cost pressures #Middle East Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A file picture of the Battery Energy Storage System in Santong (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia accelerates large-scale battery storage projects

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof told reporters in Kuching, Sarawak state, that the growing number of solar energy projects in Malaysia has made battery storage increasingly important for managing power flows.

Malaysia rolls out measures to support agricultural sector amid rising costs

Malaysia rolls out measures to support agricultural sector amid rising costs

To protect small business households, the Indonesian government has implemented a series of mitigation measures, including the implementation of targeted cash assistance programmes and the centralised bulk procurement of fertilisers and pesticides through government agencies to secure lower prices for farmers.

See more

Indonesia tightens control over e-cigarettes

Indonesia tightens control over e-cigarettes

The head of Indonesia's Food and Drug Agency (BPOM), Taruna Ikrar, warned that the country is facing an "emergency" related to youth smoking and e-cigarette use. According to the agency, the smoking rate among children and adolescents has reached 7.4%, equivalent to more than 5 million minors nationwide.

Motorcyclists wait to have their vehicles refilled at a petrol station in Surakarta city, Central Java province, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Indonesia maintains fuel subsidies until late 2026

Indonesia will maintain its fuel subsidy policy to keep domestic fuel prices stable through the end of this year, despite rising fiscal pressure caused by currency fluctuations, according to Indonesian Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot Tanjung.

The logo of social media platform X (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16

Under the new rules, social media platforms are required to implement age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. The regulations apply to platforms with at least eight million users in Malaysia, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Singapore economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties

Singapore economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties

Singapore is also pursuing a long-term economic strategy centred on AI and advanced technologies. The country aims to position itself as a trusted hub for developing, testing and deploying AI solutions at scale, while focusing on practical applications to improve productivity and create new industries.

RoK to pilot AI-driven telemedicine in Indonesia (Photo: healthcareitnews.com)

Indonesia, RoK advance AI-powered healthcare cooperation

The RoK government said it will continue exchanges with Indonesia through joint public-private seminars and discussions involving university hospitals, major technology firms and educational institutions to further develop cooperation frameworks.

Malaysia mobilises non-profit sector to address socio-economic challenges

Malaysia mobilises non-profit sector to address socio-economic challenges

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong said Malaysia needs broader cooperation among non-profit organisations, social enterprises, and other socially driven organisations to tackle issues such as an aging population, climate risks, and concerns over employment and wages among the younger generation.

Singapore steps up AI adoption among SMEs

Singapore steps up AI adoption among SMEs

According to a joint statement by Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the updated plan is expected to support more than 2,000 SME retailers in strengthening their competitiveness and resilience.