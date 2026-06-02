Malaysian airlines adjust operations amid rising cost pressures

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia-based airlines are cautiously adjusting their operations amid mounting cost pressures driven by fluctuating jet fuel prices and prolonged geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.



Chief executive officer AirAsia X Bo Lingam acknowledged that the industry continues to face substantial cost pressures stemming from higher global fuel prices and supply chain disruptions.



To address these challenges, AirAsia X is optimising its network by reallocating capacity to higher-yield routes and promoting connectivity through Kuala Lumpur and other hubs to capture demand more effectively. Lingam also said the airline will continue to closely monitor market developments and may implement temporary flight suspensions or cancellations when necessary to ensure long-term sustainability.



Batik Air chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the airline’s operations are gradually returning to normal levels. He also dismissed concerns over staffing disruptions within the airline.



The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), which operates Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal, said the group continuously reviews ticket pricing and fuel surcharges in response to prevailing market conditions.



The group remains committed to balancing cost management while maintaining reliable and safe connectivity across its network, it said in a statement./.

VNA