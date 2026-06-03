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Thailand pushes end-of-life vehicle recycling project

The ELV project aligns with Thailand's bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic development model, promoted by Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

Bangkok (VNA) – The Industry Ministry of Thailand is speeding up its end-of-life vehicle (ELV) project, designed to recycle unwanted cars and better support waste management, focusing how to properly handle old cars once people switch to new ones.

The ELV project aligns with Thailand's bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic development model, promoted by Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

Permanent secretary of the ministry Nattapol Rangsitpol said officials are considering various issues such as technologies for dismantling used cars, establishing recycling plants and determining the volume of vehicles supplied to these facilities.

The BCG framework encourages manufacturers to adopt technologies that add value to products while minimising environmental impact. By recycling materials from old vehicles, the ELV project can reduce waste and create a sustainable management system.

Kriengsak Wongpromrat, president of the Thailand Automotive Institute (TAI), said Thailand can export used cars to Southeast Asian nations in an effort to manage unwanted vehicles.

Previously, Thailand exported used vehicles to the Philippines and Malaysia while also importing vehicles for recycling. Recycled materials such as steel and plastic are valuable, with steel often reused in the construction sector.

To advance the initiative, the ministry is working with Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation and Toyota Tsusho Corporation. These partnerships aim to enhance Thailand's capacity to dismantle and recycle ELVs, ensuring the country's automotive industry aligns with both environmental goals and economic growth.

Wastech Exponential, an energy developer and subsidiary of Millcon Steel Plc, announced earlier it partnered with two companies to jointly build two new waste-to-energy power plants in a move to strengthen its position in the renewables business.

Millcon Steel also announced it will invest in a recycling business through its subsidiary Suntech Recycle & Decarbon Co./.

VNA
#ELV project #Thailand #end-of-life vehicles #Industry Ministry of Thailand Thailand
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