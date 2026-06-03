Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra granted royal pardon

Hanoi (VNA) – Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is legally considered to have been released immediately after being granted a royal pardon, Minister of Justice Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat confirmed on June 3.



As reported by Thailand's English news site The Nation, Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon said Thaksin was among those covered by the royal pardon and that his case met the criteria under Article 8, as his remaining prison sentence was less than one year.



The Thaiger news site reported that royal pardons are traditionally granted to eligible inmates during significant national occasions, including royal birthdays and other important commemorative events. This recent pardon coincides with Queen Suthida’s birthday on June 3, and applies to qualifying inmates who meet the criteria, including Thaksin.



Thaksin was released from Khlong Prem Central Prison on May 11 after serving two-thirds of his one-year prison sentence.



Following his release, he remained under a four-month probation period. Conditions reportedly included wearing an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet and reporting to officials each month. Under the original schedule, the probation period was due to end in September./.

VNA