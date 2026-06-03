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Timor-Leste President shares vision for peacebuilding, ASEAN integration

Drawing on his experience as a diplomat and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Ramos-Horta cited the reconciliation process between Timor-Leste and Indonesia as a model for peacebuilding. He paid tribute to former Indonesian leaders for their contributions to normalising bilateral ties, stressing that friendship and cooperation ultimately prevailed over past divisions and laid the foundation for Southeast Asia's stability today.

President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta (L) at the leadership lecture in Jakarta on June 2 hosted by the ERIA School of Government under the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). (Photo: ERIA)
President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta (L) at the leadership lecture in Jakarta on June 2 hosted by the ERIA School of Government under the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). (Photo: ERIA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta has shared profound reflections on leadership, reconciliation, and regional cooperation in an increasingly complex world during a leadership lecture in Jakarta on June 2 hosted by the ERIA School of Government under the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).

Drawing on his experience as a diplomat and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Ramos-Horta cited the reconciliation process between Timor-Leste and Indonesia as a model for peacebuilding. He paid tribute to former Indonesian leaders for their contributions to normalising bilateral ties, stressing that friendship and cooperation ultimately prevailed over past divisions and laid the foundation for Southeast Asia's stability today.

True regional stability is not merely the absence of hostility, but the result of deliberate, inclusive efforts to transform historical adversaries into sustainable partners, he said.

Addressing current global flashpoints, including conflicts in the Middle East and Myanmar, President Ramos-Horta reaffirmed his belief that dialogue and sustained diplomatic engagement remain the only viable path to resolving complex disputes. He cautioned against approaches that prioritise confrontation over reconciliation.

Regarding regional integration, he said Timor-Leste is ready to contribute its experience in reconciliation and nation-building to support ASEAN's development. He noted that ASEAN has demonstrated how countries with different histories, cultures and political systems can work together in pursuit of common goals.

Timor-Leste gained independence in 2002 after a long and turbulent struggle. Through diplomatic efforts and a commitment to reconciliation, it has since built a strong partnership with neighbouring Indonesia.

At the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in November 2022, ASEAN leaders agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste as the bloc's 11th member. The country officially joined ASEAN at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October 2025./.

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#President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta #leadership #reconciliation #regional cooperation #ERIA School of Government #Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) Timor-Leste
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