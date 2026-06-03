World

Thailand launches AI-powered tool to combat non-communicable diseases

Developed under the “DOPA” strategy – Data, Outcomes, Partners and AI-driven, the SAANSOOK application tracks four key health behaviours: eating, sleeping, exercising and relaxation. It encourages users to adopt healthier lifestyles through challenges and rewards aimed at sustaining long-term behavioural change.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) have launched SAANSOOK, an artificial intelligence-powered digital platform designed to support comprehensive health management and workplace wellness, with the aim of reducing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among working-age people.

​ThaiHealth Director Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, said NCDs remain the leading cause of death in Thailand, accounting for 81% of all fatalities. Data from the Seventh National Health Examination Survey (2024–2025) showed that around 3.2 million Thais are at risk due to unhealthy diets, smoking, alcohol consumption and insufficient physical activity. About one in 11 working-age adults has diabetes, many of whom remain unaware of their condition.

​Developed under the “DOPA” strategy – Data, Outcomes, Partners and AI-driven, the SAANSOOK application tracks four key health behaviours: eating, sleeping, exercising and relaxation. It encourages users to adopt healthier lifestyles through challenges and rewards aimed at sustaining long-term behavioural change.

​Available free of charge on iOS and Android, the application is expected to attract 5,000 users by October.

​KMUTT President Associate Professor Suvit Sae-Tia described SAANSOOK as a “personal health assistant” that helps users monitor habits, set health goals and receive tailored recommendations, contributing to the prevention of NCDs and the promotion of healthier workplaces across Thailand./.​

VNA
#Thailand #AI-powered tool #digital platform #non-communicable diseases #Thailand’s Health Promotion Foundation Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Thailand strengthens cooperation with IEA to enhance energy security

Thailand strengthens cooperation with IEA to enhance energy security

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said after the meeting that IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol praised Thailand’s energy policy direction, describing it as being on the right track and in line with the global energy situation, which is facing growing challenges.

Thailand strives to solve labour shortages

Thailand strives to solve labour shortages

The JSCCIB stated that easing legal barriers and renewing work permits for migrant workers from neighbouring countries are crucial to maintaining competitiveness, economic growth and exports.

See more

Indonesia moves to diversify tourism investment flows

Indonesia moves to diversify tourism investment flows

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana stressed that Indonesia is not just Bali, it has numerous top destinations with vast tourist and investment potential, which are waiting for responsible and sustainable development efforts.

Biodiesel – Malaysia’s energy security buffer: Expert

Biodiesel – Malaysia’s energy security buffer: Expert

Malaysia has officially increased the biodiesel blending mandate in Peninsular Malaysia from B10 to B15. Under the new policy, diesel sold on the domestic market contains 15% biofuel and 85% petroleum-based diesel, economist and international relations expert, senior adviser at Global Asia Consulting Samirul Ariff Othman told the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesia tightens control over e-cigarettes

Indonesia tightens control over e-cigarettes

The head of Indonesia's Food and Drug Agency (BPOM), Taruna Ikrar, warned that the country is facing an "emergency" related to youth smoking and e-cigarette use. According to the agency, the smoking rate among children and adolescents has reached 7.4%, equivalent to more than 5 million minors nationwide.

A file picture of the Battery Energy Storage System in Santong (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia accelerates large-scale battery storage projects

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Fadillah Yusof told reporters in Kuching, Sarawak state, that the growing number of solar energy projects in Malaysia has made battery storage increasingly important for managing power flows.

Motorcyclists wait to have their vehicles refilled at a petrol station in Surakarta city, Central Java province, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Indonesia maintains fuel subsidies until late 2026

Indonesia will maintain its fuel subsidy policy to keep domestic fuel prices stable through the end of this year, despite rising fiscal pressure caused by currency fluctuations, according to Indonesian Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot Tanjung.

The logo of social media platform X (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16

Under the new rules, social media platforms are required to implement age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. The regulations apply to platforms with at least eight million users in Malaysia, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.