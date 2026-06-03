Thailand launches AI-powered tool to combat non-communicable diseases

​Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) have launched SAANSOOK, an artificial intelligence-powered digital platform designed to support comprehensive health management and workplace wellness, with the aim of reducing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among working-age people.

​ThaiHealth Director Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, said NCDs remain the leading cause of death in Thailand, accounting for 81% of all fatalities. Data from the Seventh National Health Examination Survey (2024–2025) showed that around 3.2 million Thais are at risk due to unhealthy diets, smoking, alcohol consumption and insufficient physical activity. About one in 11 working-age adults has diabetes, many of whom remain unaware of their condition.

​Developed under the “DOPA” strategy – Data, Outcomes, Partners and AI-driven, the SAANSOOK application tracks four key health behaviours: eating, sleeping, exercising and relaxation. It encourages users to adopt healthier lifestyles through challenges and rewards aimed at sustaining long-term behavioural change.

​Available free of charge on iOS and Android, the application is expected to attract 5,000 users by October.

​KMUTT President Associate Professor Suvit Sae-Tia described SAANSOOK as a “personal health assistant” that helps users monitor habits, set health goals and receive tailored recommendations, contributing to the prevention of NCDs and the promotion of healthier workplaces across Thailand./.​