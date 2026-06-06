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Malaysia allocates over 2.7 billion USD to upgrade nationwide airport network

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) plans to invest about 11 billion MYR (over 2.7 billion USD) over the next five years to expand capacity and upgrade infrastructure across its airport network nationwide.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) plans to invest about 11 billion MYR (over 2.7 billion USD) over the next five years to expand capacity and upgrade infrastructure across its airport network nationwide.

The airport operator on June 4 announced this during its inaugural procurement and project showcase, a new recurring industry engagement platform aimed at strengthening ecosystem readiness ahead of a growing pipeline of airport development projects nationwide.

Managing director of MAHB Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the industry ecosystem must keep pace as airport infrastructure projects become increasingly large and complex.

He said this platform offers players operating in the industry better insight into future project opportunities, allowing them to plan ahead, invest in capacity building and position themselves for upcoming developments.

At the same time, MAHB benefits from a more prepared and capable ecosystem that can support faster, safer, and higher-quality project delivery, he said.

Regarding the capacity expansion and future growth segment, the showcase highlighted several key infrastructure developments, including the development plan of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The plan outlines a KLIA long-term expansion strategy to increase the airport’s capacity to more than 100 million passengers annually.

It also featured the expansion of Penang International Airport, which will raise terminal capacity from 6.5 million to 12 million passengers annually.

The proposed upgrading and expansion works at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) will increase capacity to 12 million passengers from nine million annually, supporting Sabah's continued development as a regional gateway.

MAHB chief development officer Steven Andersen said the initiative aims to strengthen alignment between project planning, delivery capabilities and long-term industry development./.

VNA
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