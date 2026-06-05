China, ASEAN strengthen connectivity in industrial AI application

Beijing (VNA) – An artificial intelligence and manufacturing development matchmaking conference, held in Nanning, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on June 4, announced 30 industrial artificial intelligence (AI) application demands from enterprises across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



The identified demands are primarily concentrated in areas such as smart energy management and control, as well as intelligent agricultural product processing.



By country, Indonesia accounted for 12 of the requests, while Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam each submitted five, and Laos three. The focuses varied across countries. Vietnam’s requirements centred on agricultural machinery, agricultural processing and smart harvesting technologies. Indonesia prioritised power dispatching, energy management and control, agricultural machinery and intelligent manufacturing. Thailand focused on energy management and agricultural equipment, while Malaysia highlighted advanced mechanical manufacturing, agricultural processing and equipment maintenance. Laos concentrated on smart agriculture and agricultural product processing.



The demands were collected through cooperation between Guangxi authorities and relevant ASEAN trade associations as part of efforts to advance the cross-border collaborative development pathway of “Research and Development in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong + Integration in Guangxi + Application in ASEAN”. The initiative aims to facilitate precise matching between Chinese AI solutions and the practical manufacturing needs of ASEAN enterprises.



According to official information, companies based in Guangxi have already successfully implemented a number of digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing projects in ASEAN countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia.



Guangxi is currently accelerating the development of a China–ASEAN AI industrial innovation centre, with the aim of strengthening the alignment between Chinese AI technologies and market demand across ASEAN.



An international information and communications business office in Nanning is also expected to open soon. Once operational, data transmission latency between Nanning and Hanoi will be reduced from several hundred milliseconds to just 3.5 milliseconds. The improvement is expected to support the export of computing and language-model resources, cross-border industrial internet services and smart manufacturing collaboration to ASEAN./.

VNA