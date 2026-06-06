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Thailand prioritises OECD accession

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul the country’s bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, is central to the government’s economic agenda.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently said the government is moving swiftly to strengthen the economy as the country faces a range of risks, with the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on domestic purchasing power posing the most significant challenge.​

Speaking at Nation TV’s 26th anniversary event at the Nation building on June 4, Anutin said the government’s urgent priority was to strengthen the Thai economy and position the country for new opportunities in a changing global landscape.​

Anutin said Thailand was well prepared in terms of technology, resources and infrastructure, adding that many foreign leaders he had met had shown strong interest in investing in the country.

He said investors were no longer looking at Thailand only through the old image of cheap labour or low wages. Instead, Thailand was increasingly being viewed as a strategic location at a time when geopolitical shifts were reshaping global investment flows.

Anutin said the government had been working with the private sector and listening to business operators on how the state could help improve their competitiveness.

He said Thailand’s bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, was central to the government’s economic agenda.

He said Thailand must not fall behind other countries that are upgrading their development standards, adding that OECD accession will help push the country towards stronger rules on transparency, public procurement, tax policy, information disclosure and regulatory reform.

He reaffirmed the government's full commitment to achieving this goal, saying OECD accession will help expand investment opportunities and strengthen investor confidence in Thailand's credibility and economic prospects./.​

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