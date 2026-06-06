Politics

Thai PM’s official visit to Vietnam reflects high regard for bilateral ties: Ambassador

Both Vietnam and Thailand are key ASEAN members with critical roles in advancing the forum’s goals. The event will provide a venue for delegates to share experience and approaches in building the ASEAN Community, address common challenges and map out the bloc’s future direction.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (R) in the interview with the Vietnam News Agency's reporter. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (R) in the interview with the Vietnam News Agency's reporter. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung highlighted the significance and goal of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Vietnam from June 8-9 to attend the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi during an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) resident correspondents in Bangkok.

Hung called the visit a historic milestone of great significance as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, with both governments and citizens marking the occasion through a series of events.

The trip, which comes just 10 days after the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, is a clear and vivid signal of Thailand’s high regard for the relationship and its determination to drive forward a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership sealed in 2025.

PM Anutin’s attendance at the forum highlights Thailand’s strong backing not just for the bilateral ties but also ASEAN-led initiatives to push community-building, solidarity and dialogue to tackle regional challenges. The forum also gives Thailand a platform to share its perspectives and experience, feeding into collective work to identify effective solutions and build a stronger, more dynamic and sustainable ASEAN Community.

The ASEAN Future Forum, proposed by Vietnam at the ASEAN Summit in 2023, will carry the theme “Shaping a Shared Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred Development” this year, Hung said.

Both Vietnam and Thailand are key ASEAN members with critical roles in advancing the forum’s goals. The event will provide a venue for delegates to share experience and approaches in building the ASEAN Community, address common challenges and map out the bloc’s future direction.

The two nations share common goals in sustainable development through digital transformation, green transition and responses to traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including energy security and transnational crime. Together with other countries and international organisations, they will use the forum to discuss initiatives tackling challenges that affect not just individual nations but the entire region.

On the embassy’s plans to mark the 50th anniversary, Hung said it is partnering with relevant agencies to accelerate delegation exchanges at all levels through year-end.

Diplomatic ties ultimately must serve the people, making people-to-people exchange, especially cultural and arts activities that build community closeness and mutual understanding, a vital pillar. The embassy is preparing a “Vietnam Week in Thailand” featuring cultural performances and screenings of Vietnamese films, he said.

The embassy already hosted an artist exchange and plans gatherings of poets and writers in coming months to encourage the creation of works that celebrate the occasion.

It is also working with businesses, friendship associations and community organisations from both countries to arrange mutual visits, exchanges and youth engagement activities in the remainding months of the year, Hung added./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #3rd ASEAN Future Forum Thailand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Top leader attends Vietnam-Thailand business forum in Bangkok

Top leader attends Vietnam-Thailand business forum in Bangkok

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the Thailand – Vietnam Business Forum 2026 in Bangkok on May 28 afternoon, alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, senior officials from both countries and representatives of nearly 700 Vietnamese and Thai businesses.

See more

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the panel discussion titled “Russia – APEC: Broad Cooperation Prospects on the Horizon until 2035”. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam shares vision, preparations for APEC 2027

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang underlined the importance of stronger coordination between APEC and other regional and global mechanisms in order to improve efficiency and optimise resources in addressing common challenges.

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam To Lam delivers a keynote address at the opening of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Singaporean FM highlights shared strategic outlook with Vietnam

Singapore and Vietnam remain committed to supporting a rules-based international order, strengthening ASEAN integration, and enhancing the bloc’s resilience. The two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) last year, marking Singapore’s first CSP with an ASEAN member state.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 to advance ASEAN community-building process

Vietnam hopes the forum will continue to demonstrate its role as an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), contributing to regional affairs and advancing the Party and State’s foreign policy and international integration strategy.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to shaping regional agenda at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue: Indian expert

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New Delhi, Pradhan noted that, drawing on his extensive experience in national security and international relations, as well as his deep knowledge of international law, the top Vietnamese leader identified three closely interrelated crises facing the world today: a crisis of the international order, a crisis of the development model, and a crisis of strategic trust.

Administrative procedures cut and simplified will be publishedNational Public Service Portal (Photo: VNA)

Administrative procedures cut, simplified to be published online

The dispatch states that in implementing Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW dated April 2, 2026 of the 14th Party Central Committee on the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan, national finance, public debt management and medium-term public investment, linked to the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, the Government on April 29 issued 11 resolutions on cutting, decentralising and simplifying administrative procedures, business conditions, and conditional business lines. The Prime Minister subsequently directed ministries, agencies and localities to implement these resolutions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) welcomes visiting Angolan Minister of External Relations Téte António in Hanoi on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Angolan foreign ministers hold talks in Hanoi

The Vietnamese FM proposed that the two sides strengthen political trust through high-level exchanges, while maintaining existing cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Vietnam–Angola Intergovernmental Committee and Political Consultations between the two foreign ministries.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on a project to renew the country’s development model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation on June 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for building national capacity for innovation, adaptation

The new development model must place people at the centre as the objective, driving force and key actor of development. All development policies should aim to improve people’s material and spiritual well-being, creative capacity, dignity, opportunities for advancement and equitable access to development benefits, said top leader To Lam.