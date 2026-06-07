Vietnam, Laos deepen cooperation, concretise strategic cohesion

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone held talks in Hanoi on June 7, during which they sought measures to further elevate bilateral ties to a new height and specify the “strategic cohesion” dimension in the Vietnam-Laos relations.



Welcoming PM Sonexay on his official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, PM Hung emphasised that this is the Lao leader’s first official overseas visit in his new term, vividly reflecting and further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic connectivity between Vietnam and Laos.



The host congratulated the Party, State and people of Laos on the significant and comprehensive achievements they have recorded over the past five decades, particularly during 40 years of national renewal and development.



He highlighted Laos’ successes in maintaining political stability, ensuring national defence and security, sustaining economic growth, improving people's living standards and enhancing its international standing. He affirmed that under all circumstances, Vietnam will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Laos in supporting the fulfilment of its strategic development goals.



The Vietnamese Government leader also expressed his profound gratitude for the sincere and valuable support that the Party, State and people of Laos have extended to Vietnam throughout its cause of national construction and defence.For his part, the Lao PM congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements, particularly in socio-economic development and the expansion of external relations.



He also expressed deep gratitude for the tremendous, valuable and effective support that Vietnam has provided to Laos throughout different stages of its revolutionary cause, national development and nation-building efforts, especially its recent assistance in helping stabilise fuel supplies for the Lao market.



The two PMs reaffirmed that both Parties and States consistently attach the highest priority to consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.



They expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations have continued to develop positively, becoming increasingly substantive and effective across all fields.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) welcomes his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 7 (Photo: VNA)

High-level exchanges and contacts have been maintained regularly, bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been implemented effectively, while defence-security cooperation, foreign affairs coordination and collaboration at regional and international forums have been further strengthened.



In particular, Vietnamese investment in Laos reached approximately 582 million USD in the first quarter of 2026, more than 4.2 times higher than the same period last year, bringing Vietnam’s cumulative investment in Laos to around 6.6 billion USD across 289 projects.



To elevate bilateral ties to a new level and further concretise Vietnam–Laos strategic cohesion at bilateral, sub-regional, regional and international levels, the two sides agreed to maintain effective high-level exchanges and contacts, fully implement high-level agreements and the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and effectively realise the bilateral cooperation agreement for 2026–2030.

They also agreed to coordinate closely in organising activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027.



The two PMs agreed to continue implementing defence and security cooperation protocols and plans effectively, strengthen coordination in combating transnational crime, drug-related crimes and the illegal exploitation of natural resources, and support each other in maintaining political stability, social order and security in each country and along the shared border.

PM Hung expressed his sincere thanks for Laos’ close coordination and effective support for Vietnamese teams engaged in the search, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during the war.



He expressed his hope that the Lao Government will continue to support Vietnam’s ongoing 500-day campaign to accelerate the work.On economic cooperation, both sides agreed to promote stronger connectivity between the two economies, shifting from traditional friendship-based cooperation towards more effective, development-oriented cooperation centred on economic efficiency and strategic cohesion.

Priority will be given to both hard and soft infrastructure connectivity, particularly strategic transport projects such as the Hanoi–Vientiane expressway and the Vung Ang–Vientiane railway, while supporting Laos in its goal of becoming a regional logistics hub and enhancing its access to the sea.



They will effectively implement signed economic agreements, study mechanisms and policies suited to the special nature of Vietnam–Laos relations, create a favourable and transparent business environment for enterprises, and work towards raising bilateral trade to 10 billion USD by 2030.



The two leaders concurred to further enhance the effectiveness of and renew cooperation in education and training, science and technology, high-quality human resources development, and the training of leadership and management personnel at all levels.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Governments of Vietnam and Laos on a transport cooperation strategy for 2026–2035 (Photo: VNA)

They pledged to expedite the establishment of the Laos–Vietnam Friendship University in Laos, promote cultural, sports and tourism exchanges, and expand cooperation in clean agriculture, e-commerce, digital transformation and innovation.



PM Hung and PM Sonexay exchanged views on regional and international issues, agreeing to maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, while upholding ASEAN’s common position on issues related to regional peace, stability and development, including the East Sea and Mekong water resources.



The two sides will strengthen cooperation in addressing global challenges, including climate change, cybersecurity, energy security, water security, the fight against cross-border crime, and other non-traditional security threats.



PM Sonexay affirmed that the Lao Party and Government will continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work stably in Laos, and for Vietnamese enterprises operating and investing in the country to implement their projects smoothly, thereby contributing to Laos’ socio-economic development and further nurturing the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.He took the occasion to extend an invitation to PM Hung to pay an official visit to Laos at an early date. The host gladly accepted the invitation and said he will arrange the visit at a mutually convenient time.



Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of four cooperation documents between the two countries' ministries and agencies.



These included a cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and Laos’ Ministry of Finance for the 2026–2030 period; a memorandum of understanding between Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and Laos’ Ministry of Education and Sports on cooperation in Lao-language teaching in Vietnam, strengthening Vietnamese-language teaching in Laos, and facilitating the enrolment of Lao students in Vietnamese boarding schools; a memorandum of understanding between the Governments of Vietnam and Laos on a transport cooperation strategy for 2026–2035; and an agreement between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and the Office of the Prime Minister of Laos on cooperation in ethnic and religious affairs for the 2026–2035 period./.

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