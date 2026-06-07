Politics

Timor-Leste PM arrives in Hanoi for official visit, 3rd ASEAN Future Forum

Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão's official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 7–10 is expected to elevate the close, substantive and effective relationship between Vietnam and Timor-Leste to a new level, in line with the interests of both nations and their people, while contributing to the building of a united, inclusive and resilient ASEAN.

Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão arrives in Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on June 7 afternoon, beginning his official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão arrives in Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on June 7 afternoon, beginning his official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão arrived in Hanoi on June 7 afternoon, beginning his official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 7–10 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Welcoming the delegation at Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport were member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, and Vietnamese Chargé d’Affaires to Timor-Leste Pham Binh Dam. Timor-Leste Ambassador to Vietnam João Pereira was also present.

Accompanying Prime Minister Gusmão are Deputy Prime Ministers Francisco Kalbuady Lay and Mariano Asanami Sabino, Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Education Dulce de Jesus Soares, Minister of Commerce and Industry Philip Nino Pereira, and other senior officials.

Born on June 20, 1946, in Manatuto, Prime Minister Gusmão has held many key positions, including President of Timor Leste (2002–2007), and Prime Minister in 2007–2012, 2012-2014 and since 2023.

According to Vietnamese Chargé d’Affaires Pham Binh Dam, the visit is significant not only for bilateral relations but also for Timor-Leste’s ASEAN integration following its admission as the association’s 11th member.

Timor Leste leaders' frequent visits to Vietnam in recent years and their participation in major events hosted by Vietnam underscore Timor-Leste’s high regard for bilateral relations as well as its recognition of Vietnam’s role and standing in the region.

The visit reflects the two countries’ shared desire to further advance bilateral relations across multiple areas. The visit can also be seen as a concrete step in implementing the Resolution of the Communist Party of Vietnam's 14th National Congress, which identifies foreign affairs as a vital and regular mission serving the country’s security and development interests.

It is expected to elevate the close, substantive and effective relationship between Vietnam and Timor-Leste to a new level, in line with the interests of both nations and their people, while contributing to the building of a united, inclusive and resilient ASEAN.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign a number of important cooperation documents, creating a stronger legal framework for expanded collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.

Ahead of the visit, Timor-Leste Ambassador João Pereira highlighted Vietnam’s wholehearted support for his country’s development, particularly in telecommunications, which he described as a symbol of successful bilateral cooperation.

He expressed his hope for stronger collaboration in agriculture, aquaculture, mining, and oil and gas, and noted Timor-Leste’s interest in drawing on the success of the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model to develop a Vietnam–Timor-Leste Industrial Park (V-TIP) in Dili./.

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