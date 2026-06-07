Politics

Vietnam, Timor-Leste poised to deepen cooperation within ASEAN

Vietnam’s long-standing support for Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership has laid a solid foundation for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at Indonesia’s Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at Indonesia’s Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Timor-Leste’s participation in the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 underscores its growing integration into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and opens new opportunities for cooperation with regional partners, according to Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at Indonesia’s Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi).

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Jakarta ahead of Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão’s official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third AFF in Hanoi from June 7-10, Sukadis said the forum provides a valuable platform for Timor-Leste to strengthen engagement with ASEAN member states, gain deeper insights into regional cooperation frameworks and accelerate its integration into the bloc.

He noted that the event, which will bring together regional leaders, policymakers and experts, will also allow Timor-Leste to contribute its perspectives on issues shaping ASEAN’s future. Its active involvement reflects the bloc’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and cohesive community, he added.

According to Sukadis, greater participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms will not only facilitate Timor-Leste’s integration but also enrich regional discussions with fresh viewpoints from one of Southeast Asia’s youngest nations.

On bilateral relations, he said Vietnam’s long-standing support for Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership has laid a solid foundation for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted strong prospects for collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, education, human resource development and maritime security. Vietnam’s experience in economic reform and regional integration could help Timor-Leste strengthen governance, build institutional capacity and effectively implement ASEAN's commitments.

Sukadis also pointed to the importance of expanding business connectivity, people-to-people exchanges and training partnerships to translate political goodwill into tangible outcomes. Vietnam’s willingness to share development experience and support capacity-building efforts could help Timor-Leste engage more effectively in ASEAN's cooperation programmes while contributing to efforts to narrow development gaps across the region.

The Indonesian analyst described Timor-Leste’s accession as a positive step for ASEAN, enhancing both the bloc’s unity and credibility. Although the country has a relatively small economy and population, its strategic location along maritime routes connecting the Indian and Pacific oceans gives it significant geopolitical relevance. Its full integration into ASEAN is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and political cohesion, he said.​

Amid intensifying competition among major powers, Sukadis argued that ASEAN’s continued expansion and inclusiveness will reinforce its central role in the evolving regional order. While Timor-Leste’s membership may not immediately create changes in the regional power balance, its successful integration could strengthen ASEAN's centrality, improve regional resilience and support a stable, rules-based and cooperative regional environment.

He added that Timor-Leste’s inclusion would also enhance ASEAN’s ability to address both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, further underscoring the bloc’s role as Southeast Asia’s leading platform for regional cooperation in a rapidly changing strategic landscape./.

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