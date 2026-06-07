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Border school helps preserve ethnic cultural heritage

Amid the pace of modern life, the traditional cultural values of ethnic communities continue to be preserved and passed down in the border highlands of Pa Vay Su commune, in the northern province of Tuyen Quang. Through songs, dances and a growing passion for learning about their heritage, local students are helping keep their cultural identity alive.

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