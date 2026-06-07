Border school helps preserve ethnic cultural heritage

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Experts call for better credit allocation to support production
As businesses seek additional resources to restore production, high interest rates and limited access to credit remain major challenges. To improve capital flows across the economy, experts recommend tightening control over credit directed to non-productive sectors while prioritising resources for industries that generate real economic value, thereby supporting sustainable growth.
Vietnam Robotics Technology Day in Austria: New milestone in science-technology diplomacy
The Vietnamese Embassy in Austria has recently hosted the Vietnam Robotics Technology Day, featuring VinRobotics and drawing the participation of diplomats, representatives of international organizations, technology experts, businesses, investors, and members of the Vietnamese community in Austria.
Vietnam, Timor-Leste open new prospects for broader cooperation within ASEAN
On the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 by Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão from June 7-10, Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Jakarta spoke with Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at the Indonesian Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi), about the significance of the visit.
Dong Ho folk paintings revived through technology, creativity
Dong Ho folk paintings, known for their rustic palette of white “điệp” paper, bamboo leaves and red stone pigments, once captured the simple stories of rural Vietnamese life through traditional woodblock carving. However, for many young people today, this art form exists mainly in textbooks and museums. With the aim of bringing Dong Ho paintings closer to contemporary life, a project has been launched featuring a range of creative activities for young audiences.
Ho Chi Minh City ports move towards green era
With increasingly stringent international environmental standards and Vietnam’s commitment to net zero by 2050, the port system in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh city is accelerating its transition towards greener infrastructure and digitalised management. This is seen as a key “passport” for Vietnamese maritime trade to maintain global competitiveness.
DNA samples collected from nearly 6,000 unidentified martyrs
Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri on June 5 launched a programme to collect DNA samples, digitise records, and hand over biological samples from martyrs’ remains at the National Martyrs’ Cemetery of Road 9.
Nguyen Ai Quoc and the search for a path to national liberation
More than a century ago in Paris, the young Vietnamese patriot Nguyen Ai Quoc, later known as President Ho Chi Minh, began his historic journey to find a path to national liberation.
Top leader seeks global support for Vietnam’s AI ecosystem development
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 5 met with Eric Schmidt, former Chairman and CEO of Google, and a delegation of artificial intelligence (AI) experts visiting Vietnam.
Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM
Improving labour productivity is an urgent requirement and a major driver of Vietnam’s ambition to achieve double-digit economic growth in the new development phase, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a meeting with delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress in Hanoi on June 5.
Vietnam on right track to remove growth bottlenecks
The global economy has been hit by a series of major shocks in recent years, creating considerable pressure on highly trade-dependent economies such as Vietnam. As the Government pursues the ambitious goal of achieving double-digit growth, identifying both the country's strengths and internal constraints has become more important than ever.
Vietnam makes its mark at first Asian Pop Culture Festival in Paris
The Paris Montreuil Expo exhibition centre welcomed thousands of visitors on May 30 and 31 for the inaugural Asian Pop Culture Festival, the largest Asian pop culture event ever held in the French capital.
Vietnam maintains zero-tolerance policy toward forced labour: Foreign Ministry
Vietnam consistently maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of forced labour and remains firmly committed to complying with the International Labour Organisation’s rules and obligations under its free trade agreements.
Vietnam sees regional cooperation as foundation of broader international strategy: Thai scholar
Vietnam views regional cooperation as the foundation of its broader international strategy, according to Thai scholar Supalak Ganjanakhundee.
Malaysian expert highlights Vietnam's global security vision at Shangri-La Dialogue
In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Malaysia, Dr. Julia Roknifard, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Taylor’s University, underscored the significance of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s speech at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
Top leader calls for reform of Party leadership methods to support strategic autonomy, sustainable growth
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a working session in Hanoi on June 3 with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission to review Party-building and organisational work under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.
Vietnam, Angola strengthen practical cooperation across multiple fields
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 3 received Angolan Minister of External Relations Téte António in Hanoi during the latter's official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam, Philippines strengthen defence ties following partnership upgrade
Vietnam and the Philippines have agreed to deepen their comprehensive and practical defence cooperation and effectively implement the newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between the two countries' defence ministries.
Hung Yen seeks to expand investment cooperation with Japanese partners
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the northern province of Hung Yen on June 3 co-hosted the Vietnam–Japan Connectivity Programme, attracting hundreds of Japanese and local businesses seeking investment and cooperation opportunities.
Prime Minister calls for stronger efforts to reach double-digit growth target
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 3 chaired the Government’s regular meeting for May, reviewing the country’s socio-economic performance in the first five months of the year, and outlining key tasks and solutions for the coming period.
Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 3 chaired a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and relevant agencies on a project to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, healthy, civilised, harmonious and developed society in the new era. The project will be submitted to the Politburo before being reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration and issuance of a resolution.