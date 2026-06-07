Vietnamese in Germany strengthen community ties for sustainable growth

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Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese entrepreneurs, academics, students and community representatives gathered in Düsseldorf for the 2026 NRW Vietnamese Forum under the theme "Connect – Support – Integrate – Develop," reaffirming their commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable community in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) state.

The forum, held with the goal of creating a common home for Vietnamese in NRW, was attended by Vietnamese Consul General in Frankfurt Luu Xuan Dong, Science and Technology Counsellor Ha Thi Lam Hong, business leaders and representatives of Vietnamese student associations.

Organisers said the event provided a platform for networking, discussing community issues and exchanging ideas on establishing a representative association for Vietnamese in NRW.

A committee for the association establishment presented plans for the future association, focusing on strengthening community ties, supporting integration, preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, promoting education, sports and charitable activities, expanding economic cooperation, and connecting younger generations with earlier Vietnamese migrants.

Consul General Luu stressed that the establishment of a Vietnamese association in NRW was timely, given that the state is home to Germany's largest population and a sizeable Vietnamese community. He pledged continued support from the Consulate General in Frankfurt for activities such as Vietnamese language classes and community Tet celebrations.

Participants, including representatives of Vietnamese student associations in Düsseldorf, Bochum and Duisburg-Essen, contributed proposals for the association's future direction and action plan.

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A notable feature of the initiative is the strong involvement of students, intellectuals and second- and third-generation Vietnamese-Germans, helping to foster stronger community bonds and encourage younger generations to engage in preserving their cultural roots.

The forum concluded with a shared commitment to building an increasingly united, integrated and sustainable Vietnamese community in NRW, one of Germany's leading economic hubs and the country's first state to surpass a nominal GDP of 1 trillion USD in 2024./.

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