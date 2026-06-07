Politics

Vietnam, Thailand further bolster 50-year ties

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, Vietnam-Thailand ties have expanded steadily in both breadth and depth. The two countries enjoy strong political trust and close relations between their leaders and people. This has provided a solid foundation for deeper cooperation across all channels, including state, government, parliamentary, business, local-level and people-to-people exchanges.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in official talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Vientiane on May 28, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in official talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Vientiane on May 28, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's upcoming official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum, which follows immediately after top Vietnamese leader To Lam’s official visit to Thailand in May, reflects the high regard the two countries’ leaders attach to one another and their determination to further advance the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Fifty years of sound ties

Vietnam and Thailand are two Southeast Asian nations boasting a long-standing friendship. During his journey to seek a path for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Thailand in July 1928 and began promoting patriotism among the Vietnamese community there. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, bilateral ties have expanded steadily in both breadth and depth. The two countries enjoy strong political trust and close relations between their leaders and people. This has provided a solid foundation for deeper cooperation across all channels, including state, government, parliamentary, business, local-level and people-to-people exchanges.

Following Vietnam’s accession to ASEAN in 1995, bilateral relations continued to flourish, particularly after the adoption of the Joint Declaration on the Framework for Vietnam–Thailand Cooperation in the first decade of the 21st century in February 2004.

The two countries elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership in June 2013, becoming the first two ASEAN members to establish such a relationship. This was upgraded to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 and subsequently to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

Political cooperation has been reinforced through regular high-level exchanges and contacts. The two countries currently maintain 10 cooperation and dialogue mechanisms covering diplomacy, defence, security and economic cooperation. Among these, the Joint Cabinet Meeting mechanism at prime ministerial level remains a distinctive feature, reflecting their close coordination in promoting comprehensive cooperation.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has emerged as one of the most dynamic pillars of the relationship. Thailand is Vietnam’s largest trading partner within ASEAN. Bilateral trade exceeded 22 billion USD in 2025, up around 10% from the previous year, and 8.59 billion USD in the first four months of 2026. Both countries are striving to raise the figure to 25 billion USD.

To achieve this goal, alongside traditional sectors, Vietnam and Thailand are prioritising cooperation in emerging fields such as digital transformation, e-government, the green economy, a just energy transition and innovation. Both governments are working to reduce trade barriers, promote more balanced and mutually beneficial trade, and encourage businesses to expand long-term investment and operations in each other’s markets. Thailand ranks eighth among foreign investors in Vietnam, with nearly 800 projects worth more than 15 billion USD. Thai investments are focusing on manufacturing, wind power, petrochemicals, real estate, wholesale and retail sectors. Significant opportunities also exist in supply chain development, transport connectivity, logistics and Mekong subregional cooperation.

Defence and security cooperation continues to deepen, while tourism and people-to-people exchanges remain bright spots in bilateral ties. More than 20 pairs of localities have established cooperative relations through memoranda of understanding.

At regional and international forums, the two countries coordinate closely, particularly within ASEAN, the United Nations, APEC and Greater Mekong Sub-region mechanisms. Together with other ASEAN members, Vietnam and Thailand continue to strengthen regional solidarity, uphold ASEAN centrality and support efforts to realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Further strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The year 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, with numerous significant activities, particularly high-level exchanges.

A highlight was General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President of Vietnam To Lam’s official visit to Thailand on May 27–29, 2026. As his first visit to an ASEAN country in his current capacity, and taking place shortly after the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it underscored Vietnam’s high regard for Thailand and Southeast Asia.

During the visit, the Vietnamese leader held talks with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, met with the King and Queen of Thailand and the Speaker of the Thai Parliament, attended the Vietnam–Thailand Business Forum, witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements, and met leaders of the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association and representatives of major Thai corporations. The two sides agreed to further strengthen political trust through sustained high-level and all-level exchanges, enhance the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, and convene the next meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the two foreign ministers at an early date.

They also agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation, strengthen collaboration in combating transnational crime, cybercrime and drug trafficking, and enhance maritime security cooperation.

Both sides pledged to promote stronger economic connectivity based on complementarity, aiming to increase bilateral trade from 22 billion USD to 25 billion USD in a balanced and sustainable manner, while expediting market access procedures for several promising agricultural products.

During the visit, the two countries exchanged a number of cooperation documents, including the Action Programme for Implementing the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026–2031, and unveiled the logo commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The logo symbolises half a century of cooperation and a shared commitment to sustainable partnership and prosperity.

Building on the success of of Party General Secretary and State President Lam’s visit, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Vietnam and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum are expected to further deepen the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, the visit vividly demonstrates Thailand’s high regard for bilateral relations and its determination to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation that were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

PM Anutin’s participation in the ASEAN Future Forum also highlights Thailand’s support for ASEAN initiatives aimed at strengthening community-building, solidarity and dialogue. The forum will provide an opportunity for Thailand to share its perspectives and experiences, contributing to regional efforts to address common challenges and build a stronger, more resilient and sustainable ASEAN Community.

The third ASEAN Future Forum is expected to bring together countries and international organisations to exchange practical experience, discuss shared challenges and propose initiatives to address issues facing not only individual nations but the region as a whole./.

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