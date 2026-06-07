Politics

Vietnam, Thailand political parties seek closer ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Democrat Party of Thailand will further enhance their ties, contributing to the consolidation of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri and Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Hanoi, June 7 (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri and Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Hanoi, June 7 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri received Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, in Hanoi on June 7.

Isra Sunthornvut is leading a Democrat Party delegation on a working visit to Vietnam and to attend the seminar “The role of Southeast Asian political parties in building the ASEAN Community” held within the framework of the third ASEAN Future Forum.

At the reception, Tri warmly welcomed the delegation and highly appreciated its participation in the seminar, describing it as a meaningful contribution to strengthening regional cooperation and promoting peace, stability and sustainable development in ASEAN.

The Vietnamese official highlighted the country's major achievements after 40 years of the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, as well as key development orientations and goals adopted at the CPV's 14th National Congress to usher the nation into a new era of development. He noted that Vietnam is focusing on institutional reform, building a socialist rule-of-law state, improving the quality of human resources, and advancing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Introducing the functions and responsibilities of the Commission for Internal Affairs as the Party’s strategic advisory body on internal affairs, rule-of-law state building and judicial reform, Tri stressed the importance of Party building and rectification, prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, and judicial reform in establishing transparent, effective governance centred on the people and based on the rule of law.

Regarding Vietnam’s foreign policy, he underscored the significance of the keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and State President To Lam at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue, saying it reflected Vietnam’s perspectives, vision and approach to regional and international issues.

For his part, Isra Sunthornvut thanked the Communist Party of Vietnam and Tri personally for the warm reception, while praising Vietnam’s initiative to organise the seminar of Southeast Asian political parties. He described the event as a practical and important forum for enhancing solidarity among political parties in the region, promoting mutual understanding and strengthening ASEAN’s collective role and voice in addressing common challenges.

The Thai official also expressed admiration for Vietnam’s development achievements, strategic orientations and future goals, affirming that the Democrat Party always attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with the CPV as well as the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Discussing bilateral relations, Tri stressed that Vietnam–Thailand ties are currently at their strongest since the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago, particularly following the recent official visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

He welcomed the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation and within ASEAN, and proposed that the two parties intensify delegation exchanges and regular dialogue mechanisms to strengthen political trust.

He also suggested expanding exchanges of experience in building the rule-of-law state, institutional reform, judicial reform, improving national governance and combating corruption, while promoting cooperation among strategic research institutions, scholars, experts, youth and women's organisations of the two countries. He further called for continued close coordination at multilateral forums, especially within ASEAN.

Isra Sunthornvut affirmed that the Thai Democrat Party stands ready to enhance exchanges and share experience in areas of mutual interest, while continuing to actively participate in regional political party dialogue initiatives promoted by Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Democrat Party of Thailand, contributing to the consolidation of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region./.

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