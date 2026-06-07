Politics

Vietnamese PM hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962, the two nations have maintained close and enduring ties, demonstrating unwavering solidarity and mutual support in their respective causes of national construction and defence.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) welcomes Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who begins a three-day official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) welcomes Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who begins a three-day official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 7 for his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who began a three-day official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).

Attending the ceremony were Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, among other senior officials of Vietnam.

The visit takes place as Vietnam–Laos relations continue to be strengthened and grow in a substantive and effective manner across all fields. The two countries consistently accord each other special importance and the highest priority in their respective foreign policies.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962, the two nations have maintained close and enduring ties, demonstrating unwavering solidarity and mutual support in their respective causes of national construction and defence.

The elevation of bilateral relations in February 2019 to a “great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation” marked a historic milestone, creating new momentum for cooperation between the two countries. Building on that tradition, the high-ranking leaders of the two nations agreed to further deepen cooperation and elevate bilateral ties to a new level of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” in December 2025, reflecting the shared vision, intertwined strategic interests and long-term commitment of both countries to sustainable development, resilience, and common prosperity.

The two sides have effectively maintained bilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly the meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, as well as cooperation frameworks between ministries, sectors and localities, alongside regular high-level exchanges.

Vietnam and Laos have consistently coordinated closely and supported each other at regional and international forums, especially within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has also recorded significant progress. Bilateral trade reached 3 billion USD in 2025, up 32% from the previous year. Many investment projects by Vietnamese enterprises have become successful models of cooperation, contributing to job creation, budget revenue and technology transfer in Laos.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone review the Guard of Honorof the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, defence and security cooperation has continued to expand, serving as a key pillar of bilateral relations and contributing to political stability, national defence, security and social order in both countries. Collaboration in transport connectivity, education and training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges has also achieved positive results.

Prime Minister Sonexay’s official visit and attendance at the third AFF carry special significance as it provides an opportunity for the two countries’ high-ranking leaders to comprehensively review the implementation of agreements reached in recent years and discuss future cooperation orientations.

The two countries are focusing not only on expanding cooperation but also on improving its quality and depth while further aligning their strategic interests. The concept of “strategic cohesion” is being translated into concrete cooperation in key areas, including strategic infrastructure, economy, energy, digital transformation, finance and monetary affairs, human resources development, and coordination within multilateral mechanisms.

Prime Minister Sonexay’s participation in two of the three AFF held so far demonstrates Laos’ strong support for Vietnam’s initiative to promote strategic dialogue on ASEAN future.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two Prime Ministers held talks to review bilateral cooperation and discuss future directions. They also witnessed the signing and exchange of Vietnam–Laos cooperation documents and visited a photo exhibition showcasing the two countries, their people, and major milestones in bilateral relations.

Later the same day, Prime Minister Sonexay and the Lao high-ranking delegation laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum, and the monument to war heroes and martyrs in Hanoi./.

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