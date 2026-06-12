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New enterprise registrations up 42.1% in January–May 2026

Vietnam registered more than 94,800 new enterprises in January-May 2026, with total registered capital of nearly 1.07 quadrillion VND (approximately 41 billion USD), up 42.1% in number and 64.8% in capital year-on-year. 

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#Vietnam economy #new enterprises #business registration #enterprise formation #registered capital #economic growth #private sector development #investment climate #business expansion #Vietnam business sector #entrepreneurship #January–May 2026 #Statistics Office #Ministry of Finance #Vietnam economic indicators
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