Society

Five leading media agencies sign cooperation programme with Thai Nguyen province

The cooperation programme was inked as Thai Nguyen enters a new development phase with growing demand for communication and local branding. It also builds on the long-standing and effective partnership between the province and the country’s leading media organisations.

At the cooperation programme signing ceremony in Thai Nguyen province on June 11. (Photo: VNA)
At the cooperation programme signing ceremony in Thai Nguyen province on June 11. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) - The Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee on June 11 signed a communication cooperation programme for the 2026–2030 period with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nhan dan (People) Newspaper, Vietnam Television (VTV), Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Tap chi Cong san (Communist Review), aiming to enhance information dissemination and promote the northern province’s image, strengths and development achievements.

The cooperation programme was inked as Thai Nguyen enters a new development phase with growing demand for communication and local branding. It also builds on the long-standing and effective partnership between the province and the country’s leading media organisations.

As the national news agency, VNA has worked closely with Thai Nguyen in disseminating major policies and reflecting the province’s achievements in socio-economic development, Party building and political system development, while promoting the image of its people and land to domestic and international audiences.

Through its domestic and external information products, VNA has helped highlight Thai Nguyen’s rich cultural identity, revolutionary traditions and spirit of innovation and development, while supporting the implementation of strategic socio-economic policies. In recent years, the agency has intensified production of multilingual and multimedia content across digital platforms, contributing to broader international promotion of the country and localities, including Thai Nguyen.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee Trinh Xuan Truong said the 2026–2030 period will be particularly important for the province’s development following administrative restructuring.

He said the province aims to become a regional hub for high-tech industry, education and training, innovation and digital transformation, while accelerating the development of green economy, circular economy, eco-tourism and historical and cultural tourism.

In that context, communication plays a vital role in spreading development aspirations, promoting the locality, attracting investment, building a strong brand and strengthening public confidence, he said.

Truong described the signing of the programme as a significant milestone in the province’s new development stage, reflecting the close coordination and shared commitment between Thai Nguyen and the five national media organisations.

He expressed his hope that the agencies would focus on promoting the province’s strategic orientations, development potential after the administrative merger, key infrastructure and investment projects, Party building, digital transformation, tea culture tourism, the revolutionary heritage of the Viet Bac Safe Zone (ATK), as well as innovative, green and sustainable development models.

Meanwhile, Le Quoc Minh, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, said he is confident that under the leadership of the provincial Party Committee and with its ambitious development vision, Thai Nguyen’s goals will soon become reality, with the media continuing to accompany and support the province’s progress.

He also revealed that, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang, who was a patriot, cultural figure and acting President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the Vietnam Journalists Association and media organisations will study plans to coordinate with Thai Nguyen in organising a seminar on Vietnam’s revolutionary press and activities at the birthplace of the association and the Huynh Thuc Khang Journalism School.

Under the cooperation programme, the parties will jointly promote the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, as well as the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and the Resolution of the first Thai Nguyen provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

They will also intensify promotion of the province’s investment environment, development potential, key projects, digital transformation achievements, administrative reforms, high-tech and green industrial development, and sustainable growth.

A central objective of the programme is to step up communication efforts positioning Thai Nguyen as “a green growth pole, a high-tech industrial centre and a distinctive heritage and ecological destination”.

Through domestic, external, multilingual and multimedia products produced by VNA and other major media organisations, the province’s strengths and opportunities will be promoted more widely to domestic and international audiences, helping attract investment, boost tourism and enhance its profile.

The sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in media digital transformation and communications technology, while coordinating training programmes to improve digital content production and multi-platform communication skills for provincial communications personnel.

The programme will further support information coordination on emerging issues of the province, contributing to social consensus and the effective implementation of socio-economic development tasks.

Earlier the same day, delegates offered incense at the national historic site of the Huynh Thuc Khang Journalism School in Bo Ra village in Dai Phuc commune of Thai Nguyen province./.

VNA
#Thai Nguyen #communication cooperation #Vietnam News Agency (VNA) #Nhan dan (People) Newspaper #Vietnam Television (VTV) #Voice of Vietnam (VOV) #Tap chi Cong san (Communist Review) Thai Nguyen
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

See more

Participants of the 2026 Vietnam – China children’s exchange programme pose for a group photo (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese, Chinese children enhance mutual understanding, friendship

Participants gained deeper insights into the friendship between the revolutionary pioneers of Vietnam and China in their shared quest for national liberation, as well as a greater understanding that the achievements of national reunification in both countries were hard won and that the friendly neighbourly relationship and cooperation between them is of great value.

Border guards from Quang Tri and Khammouane provinces in the joint patrol (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint patrol along shared border

Quang Tri and Laos’ Khammouane province agreed to strictly adhere to legal documents on border management, maintain delegation exchanges at all levels, increase cooperation in crime prevention and control, search and rescue, and run public awareness campaigns to encourage border residents to comply with border and border gate management regulations.

Students take Literature test (Photo: VNA)

Over 1.2 million students begin national high school graduation exam

Under the current examination format, candidates are required to complete the mandatory Literature and Mathematics tests, along with a combined test comprising two subjects selected from a range of options, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics, Foreign Languages, History, Geography, Technology-Industry, Technology-Agriculture, and Economics-Law. Students may also choose to take a foreign language different from the one studied at school.

A booth of Vietnam at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Taiwan job fair links young Vietnamese talent with global labour markets

VSATW Job Fair 2026’s impact extended beyond the event itself, attracting significant attention from Vietnamese students, businesses and media outlets. The strong response highlighted increasing demand for career guidance, employment information and professional networking opportunities for Vietnamese talent in international environments.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan present certificates of honor and commendations to outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA leader calls for long-term strategy on voluntary blood donation

Each unit of donated blood represents more than a medical resource, he said, offering renewed life, hope and survival opportunities for patients in critical condition while strengthening community bonds and contributing to public health protection and care, he stated.

After undergoing a health check by staff of the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, the sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat in the presence of local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Rare green sea turtle released back into the wild in Quang Tri

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), locally known as vich, is a rare and protected species under Vietnamese law. It is also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species of conservation concern and is included in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong rolls out peak drive against IUU fishing

The provincial People’s Committee has directed agencies and localities to carry out a comprehensive review of documentation and data, while strictly handling violations during the peak enforcement period.

The “VPJ Networking 5 – Rookie to Ready: Smart Connections, Stronger Journeys” draws a large number of Vietnamese students and professionals from across Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Networking event supports career growth for Vietnamese youth in Japan

As one of the VPJ’s signature community programmes, the gathering created opportunities for young Vietnamese to engage with experienced professionals who have established successful careers in Japan. Participants gained first-hand insights into career planning, workplace culture and life in the country, while interacting directly with speakers through open discussions.