Society

National Press Award on Buddhism honours 35 outstanding journalistic works

The awards serve not only as recognition of the enduring dedication and contributions of journalists, but also as an opportunity to reaffirm the role of the press in conveying positive and benevolent messages.

Three authors receive pilgrimage prizes to Buddhist holy sites in India this October. (Photo: VNA)
Three authors receive pilgrimage prizes to Buddhist holy sites in India this October. (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Thirty-five outstanding journalistic works on Buddhism have been honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 as part of the National Press Award on Buddhism.

Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang, Vice President of the Executive Council and head of the Information and Communications Department of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee, said the organising committee received 948 valid entries across various journalistic formats, including 669 print and online newspaper articles, 135 radio and television products and 144 photojournalism entries.

What is particularly noteworthy is not only the number of submissions but also the quality and intellectual depth demonstrated by many of this year’s entries, he said.

“Numerous articles, reports, and thematic series reflected serious investment and meticulous preparation, vividly portraying Buddhist life as well as social issues through a lens of humanity, mindfulness and a strong spirit of service,” he said.

Many of the entries have gone beyond their informational role and have also helped shape public awareness, promote religious and humanitarian ethical values rooted in Buddhism and foster a sense of social responsibility amid the rapidly evolving landscape of modern media.

A total of 104 journalists were recognised, including 15 individual award winners and 21 groups comprising 89 recipients.

According to organisers, many media organisations participated with carefully researched and well-crafted series of articles, developed systematically and presented with strong editorial coherence.

The quantity and quality of entries submitted to the awards reflect the serious commitment, professional responsibility and keen interest of media outlets in Buddhist communications and information dissemination.

The awards serve not only as recognition of the enduring dedication and contributions of journalists, but also as an opportunity to reaffirm the role of the press in conveying positive and benevolent messages, helping to foster ethical, cultural and social development in line with the guiding principle of 'Good Dharma – Beautiful Life'./.

VNA
#National Press Award on Buddhism #Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang #Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Happy Vietnam

Related News

See more

A booth of Vietnam at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Taiwan job fair links young Vietnamese talent with global labour markets

VSATW Job Fair 2026’s impact extended beyond the event itself, attracting significant attention from Vietnamese students, businesses and media outlets. The strong response highlighted increasing demand for career guidance, employment information and professional networking opportunities for Vietnamese talent in international environments.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan present certificates of honor and commendations to outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA leader calls for long-term strategy on voluntary blood donation

Each unit of donated blood represents more than a medical resource, he said, offering renewed life, hope and survival opportunities for patients in critical condition while strengthening community bonds and contributing to public health protection and care, he stated.

After undergoing a health check by staff of the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, the sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat in the presence of local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Rare green sea turtle released back into the wild in Quang Tri

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), locally known as vich, is a rare and protected species under Vietnamese law. It is also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species of conservation concern and is included in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong rolls out peak drive against IUU fishing

The provincial People’s Committee has directed agencies and localities to carry out a comprehensive review of documentation and data, while strictly handling violations during the peak enforcement period.

The “VPJ Networking 5 – Rookie to Ready: Smart Connections, Stronger Journeys” draws a large number of Vietnamese students and professionals from across Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Networking event supports career growth for Vietnamese youth in Japan

As one of the VPJ’s signature community programmes, the gathering created opportunities for young Vietnamese to engage with experienced professionals who have established successful careers in Japan. Participants gained first-hand insights into career planning, workplace culture and life in the country, while interacting directly with speakers through open discussions.

Delegates vote to approve the congress's agenda Photo: VNA)

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union convenes in Hanoi

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) for the 2026–2031 term aims to build a strong VNFU, promote farmers’ role as the main actors and the centre of agricultural development, the rural economy, and new-style rural area development, and inspire aspirations for a prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy country in the new era.

Vietnam's fireworks team performs during the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Heritage takes centre stage at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026

Vietnam's Z121 Vina Pyrotech impressed spectators at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 with a display deeply rooted in national identity. Using modern pyrotechnic technology, the team recreated the image of the palm tree, a symbol of the ancestral land of Phu Tho, before closing with a spectacular synchronised fireworks finale set to the iconic song Noi vong tay lon (Joining Hands Together), drawing enthusiastic applause from audiences.