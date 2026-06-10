National Press Award on Buddhism honours 35 outstanding journalistic works

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Thirty-five outstanding journalistic works on Buddhism have been honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 as part of the National Press Award on Buddhism.
Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang, Vice President of the Executive Council and head of the Information and Communications Department of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee, said the organising committee received 948 valid entries across various journalistic formats, including 669 print and online newspaper articles, 135 radio and television products and 144 photojournalism entries.
What is particularly noteworthy is not only the number of submissions but also the quality and intellectual depth demonstrated by many of this year’s entries, he said.
“Numerous articles, reports, and thematic series reflected serious investment and meticulous preparation, vividly portraying Buddhist life as well as social issues through a lens of humanity, mindfulness and a strong spirit of service,” he said.
Many of the entries have gone beyond their informational role and have also helped shape public awareness, promote religious and humanitarian ethical values rooted in Buddhism and foster a sense of social responsibility amid the rapidly evolving landscape of modern media.
A total of 104 journalists were recognised, including 15 individual award winners and 21 groups comprising 89 recipients.
According to organisers, many media organisations participated with carefully researched and well-crafted series of articles, developed systematically and presented with strong editorial coherence.
The quantity and quality of entries submitted to the awards reflect the serious commitment, professional responsibility and keen interest of media outlets in Buddhist communications and information dissemination.
The awards serve not only as recognition of the enduring dedication and contributions of journalists, but also as an opportunity to reaffirm the role of the press in conveying positive and benevolent messages, helping to foster ethical, cultural and social development in line with the guiding principle of 'Good Dharma – Beautiful Life'./.
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