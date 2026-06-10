Vietnamese intellectuals in Belgium, Luxembourg ready to support Hue’s development journey

Brussels (VNA) – Vietnamese intellectuals in Belgium and Luxembourg expressed their readiness to support the central city of Hue in its development efforts, particularly in science, technology and innovation, during a working session held in Brussels on June 9.



A delegation from Hue, led by Nguyen Khac Toan, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, met with representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Belgium and Luxembourg (ViLaB).



The visit took place on the sidelines of the 107th reunion meeting of the Bureau of the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF) and formed part of city’s broader efforts to strengthen links with the Vietnamese intellectual community in Europe. The discussions focused on the city’s development priorities and opportunities for cooperation in science, technology and innovation.



Addressing the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao, also head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union (EU), highlighted the growing stability and integration of the Vietnamese community in Belgium. He noted that Vietnamese professionals and researchers working at leading European universities, research institutes and scientific centres have increasingly demonstrated their expertise and maintained a strong commitment to contributing to the homeland’s development.



Toan said that in its new phase of development, Hue is actively seeking international partners and resources to unlock its considerable potential and advantages. The city is particularly interested in cooperation in digital cultural heritage preservation, sustainable development, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture and digital transformation.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Phung Quoc Tri, President of ViLaB and a scientist at the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK CEN), said that ViLaB stands ready to help connect international knowledge resources with the practical development needs of localities in Vietnam.



He identified digital heritage preservation as one of the most promising areas for collaboration, given Hue’s rich cultural and historical legacy. He also pointed out opportunities in biotechnology, sustainable urban development, nuclear medicine and high-quality health care linked to tourism.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Brussels, Tri suggested that policy consultation in science, technology and innovation could be among the first areas of cooperation, helping Hue formulate development strategies tailored to its strengths and conditions.



He also highlighted smart agriculture as a sector with significant short-term potential, noting that ViLaB members possess extensive experience in developing crop varieties resilient to harsh weather conditions and climate change.



Ambassador Thao said Hue and the Vietnamese intellectual community in Belgium and Luxembourg share common development aspirations and the capacity to connect resources, providing a solid foundation for practical cooperation in science, technology, education, health care and sustainable development.



He reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment to serving as a bridge between local authorities in Vietnam and overseas Vietnamese intellectuals, helping transform ideas into concrete projects and ensuring that the expertise of overseas Vietnamese continues to contribute to the development of Hue and the country as a whole./.

VNA