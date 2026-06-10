Campaign recovers more than 1,100 sets of martyrs' remains

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly three months after the launch of the 500-day campaign to intensify the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains, authorities have recovered 1,109 sets of martyrs' remains, according to the office of the national steering committee for the effort.



The recovered remains include 242 found in Vietnam, 173 in Laos and 694 in Cambodia, along with two collective graves discovered in the northern province of Tuyen Quang.



The Ministry of National Defence continues to deploy 24 search teams operating in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia while proposing the establishment of temporary teams and ensuring adequate funding, equipment and transport for recovery operations.



Authorities are also accelerating DNA identification efforts. A nationwide campaign to collect around 250,000 DNA samples from relatives of unidentified martyrs is expected to run from June 20, 2026, to July 20, 2027.



To date, all military regions and localities have established sampling plans, forming 297 teams with more than 3,600 personnel. Samples have been collected from 2,510 eligible graves.



Meanwhile, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group has completed and deployed software for managing information on martyrs’ remains samples.

Officers and soldiers of Team K53 excavate survey trenches during search and recovery operations. (Photo: VNA)

The group has also largely completed the development of software to monitor the progress and results of the 500-day campaign, which is scheduled to be operational before June 15, 2026.



The ministry has received 192 bone samples from several localities for DNA analysis and is upgrading laboratory facilities to raise annual testing capacity to 3,200 samples.



The committee has urged local authorities to strengthen efforts to locate collective graves, expand the application of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in data analysis, and mobilise local communities to provide information that could assist search and recovery operations./.





