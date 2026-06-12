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UN celebrates Vietnam-initiated International Day of Play

A ceremony marking the 2026 International Day of Play took place at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 11, featuring a wide range of meaningful activities.

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Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and his spouse introduce Vietnamese dishes to visitors at the 2026 UN International Bazaar in New York on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam leaves strong impression at 2026 UN International Bazaar

A wide range of traditional handicrafts reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, including ceramics, lacquerware, silk products, brocade textiles and other items, attracted considerable attention from visitors. Many products sold out early in the day.

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Vietnam intensifies search for and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains

Vietnam intensifies search for and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains

The 500-Day Campaign to Accelerate Search, Recovery, Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains is entering its peak phase nationwide. The effort is described as a “mission from the heart”, as around 175,000 fallen soldiers’ remains have yet to be found and more than 300,000 martyrs’ graves remain unidentified. This issue continues to weigh heavily on many families and remains a matter of concern for the Party, State and military leaders, as well as the public.

PM calls for JICA’s new-generation ODA support

PM calls for JICA’s new-generation ODA support

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to consider several cooperation orientations on official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam in the time to come, including support for industrialisation and modernisation, science – technology, innovation, labour productivity improvement, and national competitiveness enhancement.

Central Highlands market fair preserves Mong cultural identity

Central Highlands market fair preserves Mong cultural identity

Every Sunday morning, Dak R’mang Market in Ta Dung commune, Lam Dong province, attracts local residents and visitors alike. More than a place for trade, the market serves as a cultural hub where the traditions of the Mong ethnic community are preserved and promoted, making it a popular destination for community-based tourism in the Central Highlands.

Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader

Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader

Protecting the environment and adapting to climate change are key pillars of Vietnam’s new development model, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on June 10, stressing that investment in the environment is an investment in sustainable growth, public health, economic competitiveness and the nation’s future.

ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context

ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is facing numerous energy-related challenges. However, in line with global trends, the bloc is accelerating its transition toward greener and cleaner energy while enhancing cooperation to address evolving energy security challenges.

Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste, and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.

Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 10 hosted a reception for 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s Good Deeds programme, affirming that every act of kindness today is a vivid expression of patriotic emulation.

Vietnamese PM welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi

Vietnamese PM welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 for his Timor-Leste counterpart Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and will attend the third ASEAN Future Forum.

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on June 9 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred”. In his address, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that ASEAN’s greatest achievement over the past nearly 60 years has been demonstrating to the world that differences do not lead to division, unity does not erase diversity, and integration does not mean loss of identity.

Vietnam, Laos push forward cooperation agreements

Vietnam, Laos push forward cooperation agreements

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on June 8 afternoon during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.