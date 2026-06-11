Society

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint patrol along shared border

Quang Tri and Laos’ Khammouane province agreed to strictly adhere to legal documents on border management, maintain delegation exchanges at all levels, increase cooperation in crime prevention and control, search and rescue, and run public awareness campaigns to encourage border residents to comply with border and border gate management regulations.

Border guards from Quang Tri and Khammouane provinces in the joint patrol (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Border guards from Quang Tri and Khammouane provinces in the joint patrol (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Border Guard Command of Quang Tri province and the Military Command of Laos’ Khammouane province recently conducted a patrol along the border section between markers 527 and 529 in Quang Tri’s Dan Hoa commune.

The activity aimed to tighten coordination in protecting the boundary line and markers, safeguard political security and social order in border areas, and reinforce friendly relations between the two localities.

Both sides inspected the border line and marker system between 527 and 529, finding all markers intact with no signs of displacement or damage. Political security and social order along the frontier remained broadly stable, and residents on both sides were found to be complying well with border management and protection rules.

Following the inspection, a review meeting noted that the two forces had maintained close coordination, shared information promptly, and handled emerging issues effectively, contributing to stability and security in the border area.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri People’s Committee Hoang Nam and Vice Chairman of the Khammouane Administration Committee Det Sakda Manikham called on border guards to deepen cooperation, maintain regular patrols, proactively share information, and jointly settle emerging issues. They also stressed the need to protect the two world heritage sites Phong Nha–Ke Bang and Hin Nam No together.

The two sides signed a record of inspection on the border line, boundary markers and bilateral patrol activities. Accordingly, they agreed to strictly adhere to legal documents on border management, maintain delegation exchanges at all levels, increase cooperation in crime prevention and control, search and rescue, and run public awareness campaigns to encourage border residents to comply with border and border gate management regulations.

On the occasion, the Quang Tri provincial Border Guard Command also presented 1,000 litres of diesel and a number of gifts to the Khammouane Military Command./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #joint patrol #Border Guard Command of Quang Tri #Quang Tri #Khammouane province #joint border patrol #Vietnam-Laos border #NQ 59-BT Quang Tri Laos
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