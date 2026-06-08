Politics

Vietnam, Laos push forward delivery of cooperation agreements

The Vietnamese Party, State, and NA will always stand shoulder to shoulder in support of Laos’ reform and development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man said.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on June 8 met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on the occasion of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam, where he will also attend the third ASEAN Future Forum 2026.

Chairman Man said the Lao PM’s first Vietnam visit since starting a new term vividly reflects the special Vietnam - Laos relationship and injects new momentum into the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

On this occasion, he conveyed his greetings and best wishes to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, NA President Saysomphone Phomvihane, and other high-ranking Lao leaders.

He congratulated Laos on its major, sweeping, and historically significant achievements attained by the Lao Party, State, and people in recent years. He voiced confidence that under the sound leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the NA’s oversight, and the Government’s directions led by PM Sonexay, the Lao people will successfully realise the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and the 10th five-year national socio-economic development plan, thus elevating Laos’ role and international standing.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and NA will always stand shoulder to shoulder in support of Laos’ reform and development, he said.

PM Sonexay, in turn, conveyed greetings and invitation from NA President Saysomphone to the host to pay an official visit to Laos.

The PM congratulated the fraternal Vietnamese people on their great and broad achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and the NA’s close oversight, citing sustained high economic growth, improved living standards, and stronger national security and social order that have bolstered Vietnam’s growing global and regional standing.

The two leaders expressed delight at the positive strides in bilateral ties across various fields, from politics, diplomacy, and defence-security to economy, culture, education, and locality-to-locality cooperation.

vnanet-d.jpg
At the meeting between NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 8 (Photo: VNA)

They described the addition of the “strategic cohesion” to the bilateral relationship framework as a step of important significance, reflecting long-term vision and strong political commitment by leaders of both Parties and States to deepen the special Vietnam-Laos relationship in the new period.

Commending the outcomes of the two PMs’ talks and bilateral cooperation between the two Governments, the host said the two legislatures have actively worked together to realise bilateral agreements through diverse and practical forms. These include regular exchanges of delegations, legislative experience-sharing, supreme oversight, and joint monitoring of major agreements and key cooperation projects.

Looking ahead, both sides agreed to further solidify political trust, maintain high-level and all-level exchanges across Party, State, NA, People’s Council, and people-to-people channels; and enhance professional cooperation and experience sharing between the NA ethnic councils, committees, and friendship parliamentary groups in lawmaking, oversight, and decision-making on major national issues.

They also committed to mutual support at global and regional parliamentary forums such as ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), contributing to the protection of shared interests of both countries and the region.

The Vietnamese NA will closely work with its Lao counterpart to establish a solid legal framework, accompany and provide maximum support for the two Governments to successfully realise the agreed cooperation programmes, the host said.

Host and guest also discussed ways to lift economic and trade ties to match the level of political relations. They promised to tackle obstacles for key infrastructure projects in transport, energy, trade, and investment, including expressways and railway links to the sea, while facilitating business cooperation in clean energy, hi-tech agriculture, and cross-border trade.

Both sides also pledged to jointly celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027, thereby spreading the tradition of special solidarity and friendship between the two countries among all segments of society, especially youth.

Expressing profound thanks to the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their timely and effective support to Laos over the past years, the Lao PM affirmed that the Lao Government will continue to team up with the Lao NA and relevant Vietnamese agencies, particularly the Vietnamese Government led by PM Le Minh Hung, to ensure ministries and agencies effectively realise high-level agreements and the outcomes of the 48th session of the Vietnam - Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, bringing practical benefits to their people and further nurturing the everlasting Vietnam - Laos relationship./.


VNA
#third ASEAN Future Forum 2026 #PM Le Minh Hung Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane exchanges a cooperation agreement between their respective ministries for the 2026–2030 period under the witness of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA).

Vietnam, Laos sign cooperation agreement to enhance financial management capacity for 2026–2030

The agreement was one of four cooperation documents exchanged during the Lao PM’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam, reflecting the determination of the two Parties, States, as well as ministries, and sectors of the two countries to further consolidate, strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Vietnam, Laos deepen cooperation, concretise strategic cohesion

Vietnam, Laos deepen cooperation, concretise strategic cohesion

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone held talks in Hanoi on June 7, during which they sought measures to further elevate bilateral ties to a new height and specify the “strategic cohesion” dimension in the Vietnam-Laos relations.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) and Lieut. Gen. Adul Boonthumjaroen, Thai Minister of Defence (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, Thailand to create new momentum for defence ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang proposed the two sides push forward with key cooperation areas, including delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly those at high level; continued dialogue and consultation mechanisms; training, military and maritime law enforcement exchanges, cybersecurity, and defence industry.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand strengthen sharing of legislative and oversight experience

Based on the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and Thailand’s House of Representatives, signed in 2023, Vietnam and Thailand agreed to continue exchanges of delegations at all levels, expand interactions between parliamentary friendship groups, especially the Vietnam–Thailand Parliamentary Friendship Group, as well as among women and young parliamentarians, while maintaining close coordination at multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand vow to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The two sides committed to expanding cooperation in agriculture and food security, as well as in emerging fields such as science and technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, digital economy, green economy, just energy transition and innovation. ​

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA Chairman lauds legislative ties with Cambodia

The Vietnamese legislature always supports the further deepening of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries, said National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (R) and Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Xian Hui. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China deepen people-to-people friendship, cooperation

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference stands ready to work closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front in implementing the important common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, enhancing exchanges and cooperation, and promoting the building of the China–Vietnam community with a shared future in a deeper and more substantive manner.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet before the talks (Photo: VNVA)

Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs advance practical, results-oriented partnership during talks

The Vietnamese and Cambodian PMs agreed to keep shoring up the foundation of political trust and maintain close defence-security ties, pledging not to let hostile forces use either country’s territory to undermine or threaten the security and interests of the other. They vowed to enhance economic connectivity and joint work in culture, education and tourism.

A video footage released by the Houthi forces in Yemen shows a hypersonic missile being launched from a secret location in Yemen toward targets in Israel. Photo: Xinhua/VNA.

Vietnamese Embassy in Israel urges citizens to enhance safety measures

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel recommended that Vietnamese nationals regularly follow alerts and instructions issued by the Israeli Home Front Command; install and use the official Home Front Command warning application; and immediately move to a safe room or shelter when air raid sirens sound. They should avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from areas considered unsafe or at risk of unsafety.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents in Jakarta. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Secretary-General highlights Vietnam’s agenda-shaping role through ASEAN Future Forum

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn described the forum as an important Vietnamese initiative aimed at advancing ASEAN diplomacy at both regional and global levels. Vietnam’s decision to host the event for a third consecutive year in 2026, following the success of the 2024 and 2025 editions, demonstrates its strong commitment to ASEAN Community building as well as efforts to enhance the bloc’s international standing.

Leaders across ASEAN member states gather in Hanoi on June 8 for the ASEAN Cities Leader Conference 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi promotes ASEAN urban cooperation toward smart, sustainable development

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang emphasised that the presence of delegates at the event reflects ASEAN’s spirit of solidarity, cooperation, and shared aspiration to build sustainable, prosperous, and people-centred cities. He noted that ASEAN is among the world’s most dynamic regions, where rapid urbanisation has turned cities into key hubs of economic growth, innovation, and regional connectivity.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader

The sea should not be viewed solely as an area for resource exploitation or sectoral economic development. It must be recognised as a strategic national development space where economic growth, national defence, security, science and technology, and international integration converge, said Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.